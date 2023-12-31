The shrewd economist won the lottery fourteen times

#shrewd #economist #won #lottery #fourteen #times

Stefan Mandel was even investigated by the FBI and the CIA.

In the 1990s Stefan Mandel the Romanian-Australian economist won the lottery again and again with his team – IFLScience revives. The key to success was a special system, which the specialist implemented for the first time in Romania, during the socialist times. He paid off the authorities with the money of that time and fled first to Europe and then to Australia.

The chance of someone winning the lottery is very small, of course if you buy several tickets with different combinations of numbers, you can improve your chances little by little. At the same time, millions or even tens of millions of tickets are required for a guaranteed prize.

Mandel realized that in some lottery games, the jackpot prize was more than three times what it cost to buy each possible combination of the lottery. Assuming you could buy every combination of numbers, you were almost guaranteed a return on your investment, provided that multiple players did not win with the same numbers, as this would have resulted in a split prize.

His system was not against the rules, and while the plan seemed mathematically sound, the logistics still seemed problematic. First he had to get investors at the cost of years of work, and then he had to figure out how to buy all the combinations. During the work, he had to create algorithms and also needed printing, which at the time was allowed by only a few lotteries.

After printing a stack of tickets, all they had to do was wait for the big enough jackpot. Even then, things did not always go smoothly, given the large number of sections.

Mandel was successful in several smaller lotteries in Australia, then turned to America, where the jackpot was sometimes much higher. Particularly interesting was the new Virginia lottery, which used only numbers 1 to 44 in the draws. This meant that there were 7,059,052 possible combinations, far fewer than the usual 25 million – or more.

When the jackpot was high enough—$15.5 million—the economist instructed his on-site team to buy tickets in bulk. Of course, Mandel pre-arranged the unusual purchases.

Some backed out of the agreement, but after two days of action, Mandel’s team still bought 6.4 million coupons out of a possible 7 million combinations.

In the end, there was only one winning ticket.

Although the FBI and CIA investigated him, they found no evidence of a crime. Mandel won a total of 14 different lotteries, scooping up millions of dollars in winnings for himself and his investors, before retiring to a beach house on the tropical islands of Vanuatu.