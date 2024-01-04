The sighting of China’s new aircraft carrier will make the US nervous

#sighting #Chinas #aircraft #carrier #nervous

The Chinese government has officially shown the shape of their third aircraft carrier under construction, Fujian, or type 003. This aircraft carrier proves the progress of the Bamboo Curtain country’s military industry. Because Fujian is made entirely from local Chinese resources. Fujian also has a flat runway like the United States aircraft carrier.

In a video uploaded by China’s state television network, CCTV, the aircraft carrier Fujian appears to be entering a stage sea trial. This aircraft carrier is seen at sea with tugboats (tugboat) on both sides. The ship’s runway still looked clear of rows of fighter planes. There is only one fighter aircraft which is thought to be the Shenyang J-15 model.

From the published video, we can also see that this aircraft carrier has three lines of Catobar catapults (Catapult Assisted Take-Off Barrier Arrested Recovery). This slingshot functions to help planes take off, so they no longer need a runway ski-jump deck such as on the Liaoning or Shandong aircraft carriers.

For information, the Fujian aircraft carrier was built by the Jiangnan shipyard. The Fujian aircraft carrier was designed in 2015 and launched in 2022. This aircraft carrier has a displacement of 85,000 tons – 100,000 tons. Larger than China’s two previous aircraft carriers, Liaoning (67,500 tons) and Shandong (70,000 tons).

Quoted from Naval News, China’s Fujian aircraft carrier has dimensions comparable to US aircraft carriers such as the Nimitz and Ford classes. In terms of dimensions, China’s newest type 003 aircraft carrier has a length of up to 320 m and a runway width of 73 m. The aircraft carrier uses a catapult system.

With the system catapultthe runway of the Fujian aircraft carrier became flat because the fighter planes were willing to do so take-off will be thrown like a slingshot system.

The slingshot system used is EMALS (Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System). This system uses electric power, so it can provide several advantages, such as less space and being able to launch the plane at higher speeds.

CCTV Broadcast News Says PLAN CV-18 Fujian Aircraft Carrier Undergoes Mooring Test as Planned pic.twitter.com/auBVk3YVpE — David Wang (@Nickatgreat1220) January 2, 2024

