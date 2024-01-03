The sister of North City Councilor Wang Xinyi “was Dai Liren’s first girlfriend” was stabbed 39 times to death! It took him 10 years to accept – Mirror Media

#sister #North #City #Councilor #Wang #Xinyi #Dai #Lirens #girlfriend #stabbed #times #death #years #accept #Mirror #Media

Wen has a crush on Councilor Dai Liren and his first love Wang Xinyi

Kuomintang Taipei City Councilor Wang Xinyi disclosed the sad past many years ago today (3rd). Her sister, who was only 19 years old at the time, was stabbed to death by her pursuer with 39 knives. The 17-year-old Wang Xinyi recognized the body in grief, “My heart is like On that day, I felt as if a part of my body was dead forever.” Her sister was also the first love of the famous director Leon Dai.

“I wrote this letter with tears. The letter is a bit long, and it may take a little patience to read it. This letter writes the story of my sister.” Wang Xinyi said that December 12th is the day of her sister Wanyi On her birthday, at the age of 19, her sister was brutally murdered and abandoned by a male classmate who was not pursuing her. From then on, she and her sister, who had been dependent on each other since childhood, were separated forever. “To this day, I still miss her very much, beautiful Sister, how are you doing in heaven?”

Wang Xinyi said that her sister is one and a half years older than her. The two are not only sisters, but also like besties. They talk about everything. “I often feel that my sister is like the other half of my body. I love my sister very much.” , No matter what happens, whether happy, sad, or troublesome, I can discuss and share it with my sister. That is the happiest thing.”

My sister has been a beauty since she was a child. Wang Xinyi even thought that her sister would become a big star, shine on the stage, and have a colorful life. But all this stopped when my sister was 19 years old. Wang Xinyi said that a male classmate who had a crush on her sister stabbed her 39 times because his courtship failed, taking away her life.

From that day on, Wang Xinyi felt as if a part of her body had died. At that time, Wang Xinyi, who was only 17 years old, followed the mage who chanted sutras and retrieved the soul to go to Tainan funeral parlor to identify the body. She saw her sister lying in the freezer, which was beyond recognition. ” My sister, who I grew up with and was in the prime of life, turned into a cold corpse. My heart was cut by a knife. I gently called to my sister, “Sister, it doesn’t hurt, I will take your beauty to heaven.” .』』

In fact, Wang Xinyi’s sister is the first girlfriend of the famous director Leon Dai. Dai Liren talked about this sad past event on “Shen Chunhua Life Show” in 2018. Dai Liren said that this incident was the “most painful” in his life. He had been dating his first girlfriend for nearly a year. After dinner one day three months after he joined the army, he had just finished writing a love letter to his girlfriend. Then he turned on the TV and saw the news that his girlfriend had been murdered.

Dai Liren was very emotional at the moment. The superior was afraid that he would do something stupid, and then he was put into a solitary confinement room where he couldn’t see his fingers. Not being able to see his girlfriend for the last time, Dai Liren described, “I feel like a golden lion locked in a dungeon.” His colleagues secretly served him sorghum wine with all three meals to let him vent his worries.

Dai Liren revealed that it took him 10 years to accept this incident, “accepting that this is part of my life.”

