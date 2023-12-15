The situation calms down in Ankazobe

The inhabitants of Ankazobe were terrorized by acts of banditry

Residents of Ankazobe feel more reassured. Calm has been returning, little by little, to this district over the past few days.

“We are reassured by the mass arrival of law enforcement officers in our district, dispersed throughout each commune, this week. In addition, the establishment of the curfew seems successful. Since then, the situation has calmed down. There are no more attacks or kidnappings in a few days,” testified a resident of the town of Ankazobe this weekend. Information confirmed by the Gendarmerie, which reports that operations are underway, and that there have been arrests.

“We cannot reveal any more information to you. Investigations are underway,” says our source. She claims, however, that kidnapped people are still being held by the kidnappers.

Several kidnappings have taken place in this district in recent weeks. The kidnappers, equipped with weapons of war, amplified the feeling of insecurity among the inhabitants. To put an end to these acts of banditry, the district chief took the decision to establish a curfew, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., since December 6. Despite this calming of the situation, residents of Ankazobe remain on guard. “They said they will come back. You never know,” worries a mother in Ankazobe.

Miangalya Ralitera