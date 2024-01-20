The situation has been very complicated in public transport: should we be worried about this weekend?

#situation #complicated #public #transport #worried #weekend

While the yellow alert for slippery conditions was still in effect until 1 p.m. this Friday, the TEC announced the resumption of numerous bus lines after two days of disruptions on the Walloon public transport network. There have still been quite a few cancellations in Hainaut. Overall, traffic remained disrupted, except in Luxembourg. Will it be the same in the days to come?

Delays and cancellations affected the rail all day Friday. For example, 26 trains were late and 6 canceled this morning at Gare du Midi. At the end of the afternoon, the situation slowly began to return to normal, although there are still many delays. And tonight, it’s going to be very cold again, it’s going to freeze. What to worry about traffic this weekend? Yes and no. On weekends, fewer trains run, so there are more trains in the depots. Concretely, if a train has technical problems on the rails, it can be more easily replaced. There will be fewer delays, but there will still be some, so caution and foresight are required.

Also read A blue and sunny sky: how to explain that train traffic was so complicated this Friday?

Eurostar train traffic also experienced significant disruptions due to winter weather conditions. Many trains have been canceled or delayed, confirms a spokeswoman for the high-speed train company. “The Brussels-Amsterdam and Paris-Cologne lines are subject to disruptions”, specifies Cordula Descheemaeker, spokesperson for Eurostar. “But traffic is not completely interrupted”. Eurostar is asking passengers to cancel their journey if possible. They can request a refund or book another ticket. The railway company also calls on travelers to visit the website belgiantrain.be to find out about the network situation. Around 5 p.m., the spokesperson indicated that traffic had “almost returned to normal”. The most important problems have been resolved, the company assured.

If all the lines ran in the province of Luxembourg, the situation was contrasted in the province of Namur, where around fifty buses did not run this Friday morning while all the other lines experienced diversions. In the province of Liège, around forty lines were interrupted and most of the others also faced diversions. In the Charleroi region, there are around fifteen buses in circulation, while the metro continued to run. In the rest of Hainaut, most of the lines remained stopped in Mons-Borinage and in the Center, with diversions on other lines in circulation. As the day progressed, the situation did not seem to improve much on the secondary network. It is recommended to follow the letec.be website to keep up to date with the network situation over the weekend.

public transport bus TEC stib