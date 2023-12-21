The situation in healthcare – Region Stockholm

#situation #healthcare #Region #Stockholm

Published: 2023-12-21

The situation in the emergency hospitals is strained but manageable. Many patients are ill with various viral infections and sickness absence among the staff has increased.

This is the first report on the state of care in Region Stockholm at the turn of the year 2023/2024. The reports are published every Thursday until January 25, 2024.

The situation in healthcare is strained in many areas. Several viruses such as influenza, covid-19 and RS are in circulation and put a strain on emergency hospitals. RS has increased in recent weeks and there is therefore high pressure on the children’s intensive care units. The strained situation at the county’s emergency departments is exacerbated by increased sickness absence among employees.

– It is generally a strained but manageable situation in the emergency departments. We see a plateau regarding covid-19, but the flu is increasing among patients. Relatively speaking, the situation is better than last year before Christmas, but it is really tough in the emergency room at several hospitals, says Johan Bratt, chief physician in Region Stockholm.

– If you are ill and feel that you need care, call 1177 for advice so that you get care in the right place. It is best for you and for the entire healthcare system. Of course, you should call 112 if the situation is life-threatening.

-To reduce the spread of infection, wash your hands properly and stay home when you are sick. To protect our youngest and oldest against RS, it is important that they do not stay in crowded environments where there are many people, or where people have colds. I urge everyone to take the vaccine offers that are given. It is not too late to take either the covid-19 vaccine or the flu vaccine for those for whom this is recommended, even if the effect only sets in after a week or so.

Necessary measures are taken

The chief doctors and hospital directors in Region Stockholm follow developments and meet regularly to take the necessary measures.

All operations have made a plan before Christmas and the New Year’s weekend to ensure the necessary staffing and overall we have slightly more care places in emergency hospitals and in geriatrics.

Extra measures for pre-hospital care during Christmas and New Year: 24-hour ambulance from Friday 22 December at 17.00 until Monday 8 January at 08.00. Extra ambulances and emergency medical vehicles during New Year’s Eve.

The focus is on urgent and necessary care, and planned care that can wait without medical risks is postponed.

Strengthening of geriatric care by closed palliative care can take geriatric patients from emergency hospitals.

The emergency rooms will be open during all weekends as usual between 8am and 10pm.

Established cooperation and dialogue with the municipalities, with good care flows. Good capacity within Advanced healthcare in the home (ASIH).

Great need for blood donors before Christmas

In December, fewer blood donors come to give blood, but the need for blood can be as great as at other times of the year. Right now, all blood types need to be topped up. Blood is a fresh product that can only be stored for six weeks, and around 100 liters of blood are used per day for patients in the Stockholm Region. Both new blood donors and those who already give blood are needed! Here is more information:

