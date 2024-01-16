The situation in the Red Sea is getting worse – Another European power may send warships to the region

#situation #Red #Sea #worse #European #power #send #warships #region

Due to the Red Sea shipping disruptions caused by the attacks of the Yemeni Huzis, a crisis situation has developed in the four largest commercial ports in Italy.

In 2023, forty percent of Italy’s commercial exchange flowed through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, which was equivalent to 154 billion euros. The ports of Trieste, Genoa, La Spezia and Gioia Tauro in the south have not received any container ships since December. Similarly, the port of Venice is threatened by a complete shutdown on the trade route between Europe and the Middle East. Last year, 877,000 containers passed through Trieste, 2.5 million in Genoa, and 3.6 million through the port of Gioia Tauro.

Antonio Tajani, Defense Minister Guido Crosetti and Antonio Mantovani, responsible for the secret services, reported to the government about the situation.

If the crisis drags on, commercial companies may give up the route through the Suez Canal, preferring Northern European ports instead of Mediterranean ports, said Antonio Tajani. The move in the direction of Rotterdam “could have a devastating effect on Italian ports,” the foreign minister added. He noted that the Atlantic route replacing the Red Sea requires almost two weeks more time.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is considering participating in a joint maritime mission with the European Union. Rome is waiting for next Monday’s meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council, where the protection of merchant ships bound for Europe is on the agenda.

The European Union can provide protection for ships passing through the Red Sea with warships that can even respond to attacks by the 20

– said Guido Crosetto in a television interview on Monday evening.

According to the Italian government’s plan, the solution could be the relocation of the military mission called Atalanta, operating on the coast of Somalia, to the Red Sea region. Its task is to protect merchant ships against pirate attacks. From February, Italy will take over the leadership of the Atalanta mission: According to Rome, warships participating in Atalanta could provide protection for merchant ships in the Red Sea. Italy is ready to provide frigate ships.

Another solution could be the expansion of the Agenor mission, which also operates in the Strait of Hormuz under the auspices of the European Union, but this is not preferred by Rome, as the military operation is under French command.

Cover image: Italian Navy frigate Virginio Fasan off the coast of France. Cover image illustration, credit: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images