The situation is serious, the lava is already destroying houses in Iceland

#situation #lava #destroying #houses #Iceland

Volcanic gases, which are drifting in a southerly direction for the time being, are another danger, but if the wind direction reverses, volcanic smog may also form in Reykjavík. Volcanologist Szabolcs Harangi’s analysis of the volcanic eruption.

In 2014, the Fogo volcano of the Cape Verde Islands erupted and the lava flow destroyed the settlements of Portela and Bangaeira. In 2018, there was a major lava-pouring eruption along the East Rift Zone of the Kilauea Volcanic Area on the Big Island of Hawaii, which covered many settlements and oceanside resort areas with a thick layer of lava. In 2021, the ground opened up on the southwestern side of La Palma in the Canary Islands and the lava flow destroyed hundreds of houses. In each case, there were examples of similar volcanic activity in previous decades.

On the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, along the Grindavík settlement, there was a volcanic eruption for the last time 2,300 years ago.

It can be said that the residents here were not aware of the volcanic danger in this area, but now the lava is burning and collapsing the houses of this settlement, he writes in his analysis sent to 24.hu Dr. Szabolcs Harangi professor of geology and volcanology, head of the Institute of Geography and Earth Sciences of the ELTE TTK.

He seemed to calm down

On the Icelandic Reykjanes peninsula, after about 800 years of calm, the situation changed at the end of 2019, earthquake swarms erupted, and the surface rose, which could be explained by the rise of magma. Then in 2021, the series of volcanic eruptions began. These first took place in a secluded, hilly area, but in October 2023, signs of an eruption appeared in a new location, near a popular tourist attraction, the Blue Lagoon.

On November 10-11, the magma pushed sideways under the surface, accompanied by very powerful earthquakes. The Sundhnúkur rift zone widened by about one meter, and cracks and fissures formed, including in the settlement of Grindavík. Fortunately, the 3,600 residents were evacuated in time.

Finally, on December 18, the magma broke through the underground rock body and spewed into the air about four kilometers long.

However, this volcanic eruption unexpectedly lasted only two days, but signs of magma movement did not abate. The area of ​​the Blue Lagoon and Svartsengi continued to rise, and for the past few days the surface was already higher than at any time in the past months. However, the number of earthquakes decreased significantly and due to the apparent calmness, the Blue Lagoon opened its doors again, and residents could return to Grindavík.

Yet the eruption began

However, on the evening of January 13, at the suggestion of experts, an evacuation order was issued for Grindavík, which would have come into effect on Sunday morning, unexpectedly for many. About 200 people lived in the settlement at that time. However, the evacuation started earlier, as a powerful earthquake swarm started at 3 a.m. on Sunday, sirens sounded, and residents were notified by SMS that they had to leave their homes immediately.

The volcanic eruption finally started at 7:57 a.m. local time. First, the glowing lava erupted at a point southeast of Hagafell, then the earth’s surface cracked and soon a lava curtain eruption, similar to the one in December, started almost a kilometer long. The intensity of this was much lower, about a quarter compared to December, however, the place of the eruption was closer to the settlement of Grindavík and this represented a greater danger. In addition, the volcanologists warned that the surface could rupture near Grindavík and even within the town.

This was evidenced by the distribution of earthquakes and the beginning of a strong surface uplift, and after a few hours, shortly after noon, this happened.

He’s already destroying the houses

Since the volcanic eruption in December, you can say that Iceland has been preparing for another lava-pouring eruption. In the northern part of Grindavík, an earth rampart several meters high was erected, where the country’s strongest and most powerful machines were working. This precaution, the earth rampart, has so far tested excellent. Two lava flows started from the southern part of the first fissure towards Grindavík, the fissure cut through the earthen rampart, so that one of the lava flows proceeded unhindered towards the settlement, but the other one was successfully stopped and diverted by the earthen dike. The coup de grace was then given by the opening of the second fissure directly near the houses, about 100 meters long.

The lava soon reached the first buildings from here, and the situation is still serious: the destruction of houses continues in the settlement of Grindavík.

Volcanic gases, which are drifting in a southerly direction for the time being, are another danger, but if the wind direction reverses, volcanic smog may also form in Reykjavík. There is still a risk that new fissures may open up, even in the town, but with a low probability also on the ocean floor. In the latter case, powerful explosive eruptions would occur.

However, what is not to be expected according to current knowledge: no event is expected that would have to stop air transport as in 2010. Although there is still a supply of magma, according to our current knowledge, there is no need to expect a huge volcanic activity similar to the eruption of Laki in 1783, and it is believed that it will not even reach the magnitude of the 2014-15 Holuhraun eruption. It can be expected that the fissure volcanic eruption will soon be reduced to a few points, and the spatter cones may continue to work for days, weeks or even months, spreading fresh lava on the surface. The duration of volcanic activity is very difficult to predict.

The 2021 Fagradalsfjall eruption lasted 6 months, the last December eruption only 2 days. Continuous monitoring is therefore extremely important, and as we have seen before, Icelanders are very careful about this. In December, the composition of the fresh lava was analyzed and interpreted within 24 hours, on the basis of which it was possible to infer the operation of the subsurface magmatic system and the origin of the magma. Science therefore plays a huge role in order to manage such natural hazards as efficiently as possible and to make timely decisions to protect human lives.