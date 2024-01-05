The situation is stabilizing in Bouillon: “There is still water but we are seeing a slight decline”

#situation #stabilizing #Bouillon #water #slight #decline

Rainfall in recent days has caused rivers to swell, sometimes causing them to overflow. This Thursday evening, the situation is slowly returning to normal in Wallonia. It is only in the province of Luxembourg that firefighters remain on alert with nine rivers on flood alert. In Bouillon, where the Semois caused damage, the situation is stabilizing.

“There is almost no water left. Despite the damage, we are a little relieved“, testified this Thursday evening a resident of Bouillon, whose house was flooded. In the Luxembourg city, the rescue teams have been taking turns since yesterday evening with one objective: to limit the damage. The situation is stabilizing, the level of the water is stable, we are even witnessing a slight decline on the banks of the Semois.

There are two explanations. The first: the weather gave residents a little respite, there were no major downpours in the area. Then, the work of the emergency services. The pumps run continuously and it’s starting to pay off. There are still around sixty centimeters of water in places, but the situation is changing for the better.

“We didn’t sleep a wink”

This Thursday morning, dozens of residents woke up with their feet in the water. In Bouillon, Fatoumata didn’t sleep a wink all night. In his kitchen, there are between 8 and 10 centimeters of water. Having lived here for 11 years, this mother has never seen this. “Since yesterday, we haven’t slept a wink. My little daughter has gone to her godmother. There is water everywhere”she testifies.

In the same street, his neighbor Philippe came to see the damage in his childhood home, which is now his second residence. Yesterday evening, the level of the Semois rose very quickly. Philippe arrived too late. “This kind of thing is not unusual, not frequent. If I could have anticipated certain things, I would have saved tools in my cellar, electrical and others”he confides.

The emergency services are attentive. They pump water along the quay. The priority is to save the equipment in the cellars and stay in close contact with the flooded residents. “We have listed all the houses concerned. We have had contact with all the residents. You should also know that in the town of Bouillon, there is a certain habit among the residents, which allows us to have a closer relationship quickly. People are quite reassured despite everything”indicates Stéphane Thiry, the commander of the Luxembourg relief zone.

In Bouillon, most residents have decided to stay at home. They scan the stream, hoping the flow will slow in the coming hours and the water will quickly leave their home.

Bad weather flooding in Belgium