The situation is stable in the emergency rooms of Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean

Although the occupancy rate in emergency rooms is increasing almost everywhere in Quebec, the situation is still relatively stable in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

The average occupancy rate for all the facilities of the Integrated University Health and Social Services Center (CIUSSS) in the region is 88%. The emergency rooms of hospitals in Jonquière, with an occupancy rate of 119%, La Baie, at 114%, and Chicoutimi, at 107%, are the busiest, according to the Index Santé website. The last update was made on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

According to the executive advisor for communications and media relations at the CIUSSS du Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Mélissa Bradette, this increase in the occupancy rate is not unusual at this time of year.

This is a period when there is a lot of virus circulation, people meet more also, so we see that there is an increase. It’s the same thing every year. We noticed that for Christmas days, therefore December 24 and 25, there was still a small lull. On the other hand, we see that there is still an increase, especially in our three hospitals in Chicoutimi, La Baie and Jonquière, explained the spokesperson.

Respiratory viruses

Like everywhere in the province, there is also an increase in respiratory viruses in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. Virus transmission is usually higher during the holiday season.

We see that there is more influenza, COVID and gastrointestinal disease circulating at the moment. People who come together also promote the transmission of viruses. What we ask people who have symptoms and whose condition does not require a presence in the emergency room is to evaluate the different options available to them, other than the emergency room. The first way to evaluate everything is to call 811, she says.

The spokesperson says she cannot specify the current waiting time. However, according to the Index Santé website, people will have to wait on average around five hours in emergency waiting rooms in the region.

According to the report by Kenza Chafik