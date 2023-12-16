The situation is urgent – slow the rise of type 2 diabetes in children

#situation #urgent #slow #rise #type #diabetes #children

The increase in type 2 diabetes occurring between the ages of 10 and 25 is alarming. We see that more children and young people are overweight or obese, which increases the risk of prediabetes (preliminary to type 2 diabetes) and type 2 diabetes. A study conducted in Malmö in 2021 shows, for example, that type 2 diabetes in the age group 0–29 years was seven times as high in 2018 as in 2011.

Anyone who gets type 2 diabetes at a young age has a high risk of many complications as a result of the disease. The earlier the onset of the disease, the more serious the complications.

Today, 70 percent of the costs of diabetes care are spent on treating complications, so these are large costs that could instead be spent on preventive efforts.

The situation is acute, not only because the disease declines with age, but also because many people do not get access to the treatment they need. Only half of all people with type 2 diabetes reach the target for the most important value HbA1c (long-term blood sugar). Since type 2 diabetes can largely be prevented by improving lifestyle, children and young people need to be given the conditions for healthy lifestyles and physical activity.

Determination and political action both at national and regional level are needed to stop this trend. Decision-makers need to be more aware of type 2 diabetes, the worrying increase, especially in children and young people, and the costs that will arise in the future if preventive measures and the right treatment are not implemented in time.

On a national level, Diabetes Sweden has acted by sending a survey to all members of the Riksdag’s social affairs committee, where we asked, among other things, a question about the large and growing group of people with a predisposing condition to type 2 diabetes and where the disease creeps ever further down the ages. Our question is: Do you think it is the role of healthcare to find people who are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes?

If we want to improve everyday life for those of us with type 2 diabetes and for those who are about to get the disease, regional efforts are required. Children, young people and adults who are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes should be able to be found at an early stage, for example by having those with risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol take a blood test for HbA1c.

Then the conditions can be created for an earlier detection and a good treatment that both reduces the cost trend and provides a better quality of life for all of us living with type 2 diabetes.