The six Argentine clubs that Chelsea has ‘in its sights’ for a possible purchase

#Argentine #clubs #Chelsea #sights #purchase

The BlueCo Group, owner of the Chelsea of ​​Englandclosely follows six Argentine soccer clubs, including Boca and Racing, with the intention of acquiring them after the president of the Nation, Javier Mileypresented a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), which allows entities to become Sports Joint Stock Companies (SAD).

Felix JohnstonChelsea chronicler, reported that the London entity “is ready to investigate Argentine clubs as they look for their next feeder club, after the approval of a new law by president Javier Milei, which opens the possibility of selling Argentine clubs to private owners.”

The six clubs that are in Chelsea’s sights

BlueCo, a consortium led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss, would be following in the footsteps of Boca, Racing, Estudiantes de La Plata, Newell’s, Banfield and LanúsJohnston argued.

“There have not yet been direct talks with the clubs, Chelsea is aware of the public reaction against the decree and respects the culture of fan-owned clubs.”clarified the youtuber.

Argentina, place of Non-Profit Civil Associations

In Argentine soccer, all the clubs are Non-Profit Civil Associations and there are very few that have some of the activities managed, such as in the case of professional soccer, unlike what happens in Chile, Brazil or Uruguay, where Societies proliferated. Anonymous.

Once the DNU is implemented, each club will have the power to define whether it wishes to become a SAD or remain a Civil Association.

Several Argentine football institutions are statutorily prevented from refusing to transform into a Public Limited Company, as is the case of Boca, one of those targeted.