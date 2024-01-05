The SK Sturm starts the new year weakened

After exactly 22 days of break, Sturm coach Christian Ilzer today asks his men to prepare for spring for the 2024 calendar year. There will be no new faces to see. On the contrary. There will even be some well-known actors missing. Javi Serrano and Jon Gorenc Stankovic are out due to illness. Amadou Dante (Mali) and Bryan Teixeira (Cape Verde) are preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations with their nations. The injured Gregory Wüthrich is already in Graz and has been completing his rehabilitation program with the Sturm support team for a few days. Nothing should stand in the way of the Swiss playing in the first competitive game on February 2nd (8:30 p.m.) in the ÖFB Cup quarter-finals against Vienna Austria.

This is exactly where a new goalkeeper will be in the Graz team. Kjell Scherpen will be out for the entire spring after tearing his cruciate ligament. When it comes to the list of successors, those responsible for Sturm have decided on two candidates. “We want to have everything wrapped up by the start of our training camp in Belek on January 15th at the latest. Ideally we can make it to next week before the start of the short training camp in Catez on November 9th. If it works out, it’s great, but we don’t have that much stress,” says Sturm’s sports director Andreas Schicker. What is certain: the new goalie will be loaned out for six months. The long-term plan is to take Scherpen back on loan from Brighton for a season starting in the summer.

One of the Black and Whites’ test match opponents has changed. Instead of CSKA Sofia, Sturm will face Polish club Pogon Stettin in Turkey.

