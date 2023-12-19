the sky has turned red, lava is rushing

#sky #turned #red #lava #rushing

The country’s services have warned residents not to go to the area of ​​the volcano’s eruption, the surrounding roads are closed. The volcanic eruption in the town on the Reykjanes peninsula began at 10 p.m. 17 minutes local time after a string of earthquakes recently.

Video surveillance cameras captured the moment of the volcano’s eruption: the sky turned red due to smoke and lava, and residents of surrounding towns shared the footage on social networks.

The location of the eruption is recorded approximately 3 km north of the town of Grindavik, where the eruption was predicted. The Icelandic Meteorological Service reports that the expected lava flow during the eruption is around 100-200 cubic meters per second, many times higher than previous eruptions on the peninsula in recent years.

Due to the threat of a volcanic eruption, the residents of Grindavik were evacuated on November 11.

The evacuation came after magma moving beneath the Earth’s crust triggered hundreds of earthquakes – a warning of a possible volcanic eruption – and thousands of smaller tremors have since rocked the region.

Iceland has 33 active volcanic systems, the most in Europe, and eruptions occur on average every four to five years.

Grindavik is located near the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, which is the main supplier of electricity and water for 30,000 people. The inhabitants of the Reykjanes Peninsula, as well as the freshwater body.

Also nearby is the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a popular tourist attraction that has been closed as a precaution.