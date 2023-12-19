the sky has turned red, lava is rushing

#sky #turned #red #lava #rushing

The country’s services have warned residents not to go to the area of ​​the volcano’s eruption, the surrounding roads are closed. The volcanic eruption in the town on the Reykjanes peninsula began at 10 p.m. 17 minutes local time after a string of earthquakes recently.

Video surveillance cameras captured the moment of the volcano’s eruption: the sky turned red due to smoke and lava, and residents of surrounding towns shared the footage on social networks.

The location of the eruption is recorded approximately 3 km north of the town of Grindavik, where the eruption was predicted. The Icelandic Meteorological Service reports that the expected lava flow during the eruption is around 100-200 cubic meters per second, many times higher than previous eruptions on the peninsula in recent years.

Due to the threat of a volcanic eruption, the residents of Grindavik were evacuated on November 11.

The evacuation came after magma moving beneath the Earth’s crust triggered hundreds of earthquakes – a warning of a possible volcanic eruption – and thousands of smaller tremors have since rocked the region.

Iceland has 33 active volcanic systems, the most in Europe, and eruptions occur on average every four to five years.

Grindavik is located near the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, which is the main supplier of electricity and water for 30,000 people. The inhabitants of the Reykjanes Peninsula, as well as the freshwater body.

Also nearby is the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a popular tourist attraction that has been closed as a precaution.

Also Read:  Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Dies at the Age of 86

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Posted on
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Posted on
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
Posted on
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News