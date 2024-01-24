The SLIM module caused a sensation by landing on the moon. Still, the mission is in jeopardy

#SLIM #module #caused #sensation #landing #moon #mission #jeopardy

The Japanese space agency JAXA’s SLIM Lunar Module appears to have fulfilled the basic task of its mission and achieved an unprecedentedly precise soft landing. Experts are now assessing the data obtained and hoping that the sleeping module will come to life and carry out the planned scientific observations.

Several ground-breaking changes in the planning and execution of lunar missions were brought about by the flight of the Japanese to the SLIM module. The designers used new navigation technology and dared to use a more complicated method of landing, reports Nature magazine.

The nickname Lunar Sniper was given to the two-meter weighing module the size of a car because the designers decided to land with an accuracy of one hundred meters, while previous missions counted on a tolerance of units up to tens of kilometers.

The module is equipped with a new navigation technology based on a visual comparison of the surface Months, over which it flew, with maps in its systems, which should allow it to precisely choose a landing spot, Nature magazine explained. He added that telemetry data showed that SLIM landed in its target area at Shioli Crater, south of the lunar equator.

In addition, the module was supposed to land on a slope with a 15 percent slope. “It was built in such a way that it touched the slope with one leg at the back and then balanced itself on the four front legs. Observers now assume that it may have ended up rolling down the slope, which is why its solar panels are not facing the sun,” the magazine said.

However, the control center confirmed that the module sent data and images after landing and responded properly to commands from Earth. He also launched two smaller reconnaissance vehicles. But then he had to switch off due to running out of energy.

People in the control center remain optimistic. “According to the telemetry data, the solar panels are facing west. So if the sun’s rays fall on them from the west, they can start generating electricity and we are preparing to resume operations. The module can work even when only the panels are supplying it with electricity,” the team said on Monday after evaluating the data obtained.

Two missions to the moon

Britain’s BBC explained that lunar mission usually tries to land at the beginning of the lunar day, when the Sun rises above the eastern horizon. This gives the pods about two Earth weeks before the Sun drops below the western horizon and two weeks of darkness ensue. It is now “morning” at Shioli Crater, so SLIM must wait a few days before the Sun begins to turn west.

Nature magazine recalled two tasks that the module can still fulfill. He is to search for the mineral olivine using a specialized camera. “If we can find out the composition of olivine and compare it to Earth’s counterparts, it may provide new evidence supporting the theory that the Moon used to be part of Earth long ago,” mission project manager Shichiro Sakai told Nature.

And it is also to investigate the composition of rocks in lunar Nectar sea. “We found exotic basalts in samples from the Apollo 16 mission that were most likely ejected from the Nectar Sea,” Clive Neal, a planetary geologist at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, USA, told the magazine.

The fifth country on the moon

Japan became only the fifth country to successfully land on the moon. After United States of America Soviet Union and China achieved a soft landing last October India with the Chandrayaan-3 probe. There were many more failures. Last August ended in a crash during the landing, the Russian attempt to return to the moon with the Luna 25 probe. Already in April, the Japanese private probe Hakuto-R crashed on the moon. The privateer’s mission also ended in failure of the American module Peregrinewhich suffered propulsion problems while still in Earth orbit and the probe eventually burned up in the atmosphere.