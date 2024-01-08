“THE SLOTH LEMUR’S SONG” – Pov and Dwa adapt a book into a comic strip

Pov and Dwa collaborate to adapt the book “The Sloth Lemur’s Song” into a comic strip.

The talented Malagasy cartoonists William Rasoanaivo, alias “Pov”, and Eric Andriantsialonina, nicknamed “Dwa”, combine their efforts in an innovative project on the comic strip adaptation of Alison Richard’s scientific work, “The Sloth Lemur’s Song “. Although this project is still in its early stages, it paves the way for a possible realization in the weeks or months to come.

Alison Richard, a world-renowned primatologist, particularly for her research in Madagascar, which she describes as a “microcosm of global trends”, is the author of this book. Former vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge and emeritus professor at Yale, she holds prestigious positions in the United States. Critics hail this work as magical, combining scientific rigor with positive accessibility for future generations. This initiative aims to raise awareness among the Malagasy people of the importance of preserving their exceptional natural heritage.

By choosing Pov and Dwa for this comic book adaptation, Alison Richard aspires to reach a wider audience, particularly younger generations, in order to raise awareness of the wealth of Madagascar and the need to preserve it for years to come.

“A comic strip that will last over time, and which will be read by thousands of little Malagasy children,” declares the author.

The book tells the environmental history of Madagascar, from its origins as a landlocked region of Gondwana to the modern period when the survival of its plant and animal diversity becomes increasingly uncertain. It relates, among other things, the distant or recent disappearance of Malagasy endemic species, as well as the expansion and shrinkage of the forests of the fourth largest island on the planet. The book will be distributed free of charge to children and adults in protected areas.

