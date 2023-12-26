The smartphone detects the presence of smoke, fire and tests the air quality in the surroundings. All you need is the most powerful Snapdragon – MobilMania.cz

#smartphone #detects #presence #smoke #fire #tests #air #quality #surroundings #powerful #Snapdragon #MobilMania.cz

Next year, top models with the Android operating system will be able to detect whether there is smoke or fire around them, measure the temperature in the surroundings or the level of UV radiation. All thanks to the start-up MobilePhysics, which quietly implemented the necessary sensors and technology into the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. And it is up to the manufacturers themselves whether they will use this set of sensors or not. And if so, next year’s top phones will have the Mobile Physics measurement app pre-installed.

It uses all the phone’s sensors, including cameras, to determine the quality of the air in the surroundings (e.g. the concentration of PM2.5 particles) or the level of smoke, UV radiation or even the temperature. And that nicely in the background, even if you have your phone in your pocket. In case of detection of a sudden situation, the application notifies the phone user, or will offer various recommendations. He will suggest you hide in the shade, recommend opening a window or perhaps running an air purifier. In addition, the smoke detector can also work overnight, protecting the user while he sleeps.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was announced in October, and it was the generative artificial intelligence that got the most attention. Thanks to this, the MobilePhysics solution using the so-called Mobile Sensing Hub almost completely fit in, although it is clear that it will also make extensive use of artificial intelligence. Especially where the phone will be missing sensor data. But it can be assumed that the number of sensors in phones will rather increase, so the measured and “estimated” data will gradually become more accurate.

Introducing Mobile Physics:

The mission of the start-up is clearly given. It is supported by Roger Kornberg, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, who wants to use this form to alert Android users to the ever-deteriorating air quality. How much this function will be used in the most powerful Androids will be clear only next year. So far, the technology has also been tested on the Pixel 8 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which have a basic set of sensors and a ToF sensor VL53L8 from STmicroelectronic, which is necessary for air quality testing. Officially supported Androids should appear on the market with the Mobile Physics application early next year.

