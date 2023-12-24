The smelter of a nickel processor exploded – Economx.hu

#smelter #nickel #processor #exploded #Economx.hu

Agu Nugroho local police chief said that a furnace under repair, used for smelting nickel, which plays an important role in the production of electric cars and stainless steel, exploded. The explosion also damaged the walls of the building, and many of the injured are in serious condition.

An investigation has been launched into the case, so far it has been established that a flammable liquid was stored at the bottom of the melting furnace.

This is the third fatal accident in Sulawesi this year that has occurred in Chinese-owned nickel processors in Indonesia that were put into operation as part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative.

In March, five Chinese workers filed a complaint with Indonesia’s national human rights commission, saying their health had been damaged by working seven days a week, noting that they were not provided with adequate safety equipment.

An Indonesian monitoring group dealing with the rights of miners knows that at least 22 nickel factory workers have died on the island since 2019, including two – Chinese – who committed suicide.

Indonesia’s most significant nickel deposits are in Sulawesi, and China has increased its investments in plants in the region, but the facilities have been criticized several times because of the prevailing working conditions there.