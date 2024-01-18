The Smer-SD party would win the parliamentary elections again

#SmerSD #party #win #parliamentary #elections

According to the survey, 75.1% of respondents would participate in the elections.

If the parliamentary elections to the NR SR were held next weekend, 75.1% of respondents would take part in the elections and the Smer-SD party (22.1%) would be the winner, according to a survey by the AKO agency for the TV show JOJ Na hrane.

The PS party (19.9%) would also enter the parliament, which would occupy 34 seats, Hlas-SD (14.3%) would have 24 seats, KDH (8.7%) would win 15 mandates, the coalition SLOVAKIA, Kresťanská union and For the People (7%) would occupy 12 seats in the parliament, SaS (6%) would get 10 mandates, SNS (5.4%) and the Republic (5.3%) would also get 9 seats in the parliament.

According to the survey, men would prefer the parties in this order: Smer-SD, Progresívne Slovensko, Hlas-SD, KDH, SaS. Women would especially support PS, Smer-SD, Hlas-SD, Coalition SLOVAKIA, Christian Union and For the People and KDH.

The 18-33, 34-49 and 50-56 age groups would vote for the PS party. In the age category of 66 and over, the Hlas-SD party wins, followed very closely by the Smer-SD party.

Smer-SD would mostly be voted for by citizens with completed elementary school, an apprenticeship certificate and secondary education without a high school diploma. On the other hand, the PS party is preferred by voters with a high school diploma and university-educated citizens.

Electoral preferences compared to the previous survey:

Political party December 2023 January 2024 DIRECTION 24.2% 22.1% PS 21.4% 19.9% ​​HLAS 14.6% 14.3% KDH 7.3% 8.7% Coalition SLOVAKIA, Christian Union, For the People 6.8% 7% SaS 5.3% 5.4% Republic 5.4% 5.3% Hungarian Alliance 3.6% 4.3% DEMOCRATS 2% 3.2% WE ARE FAMILY 2.3% 2.4 %

The survey was conducted by the AKO agency from January 11-16. 1000 respondents participated in it.

