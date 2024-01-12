#smiling #bearded #young #man #picture #powerful #man #Romania #years #posed #Omar #Hayssam #PHOTO

Do you recognize the smiling, bearded young man in the picture? The photograph in question was the subject of the first political scandal in which he was involved, his colleague, Omar Hayssam, being a controversial Syrian businessman, today in prison for acts of terrorism. Photo

The political debut of the smiling young man in the picture

Today he is one of the best-known actors on the Romanian political scene. He started his career in 1990, when he joined the National Salvation Front. He completed his studies – Law at the Ecological University of Bucharest, master’s degree at SNSPA and postgraduate course at the National Defense College.

From a political point of view, he was active locally, specifically in Buzău, where he was taken under the wing of former senator Ion Vasile. In the period 2008-2012 he was deputy mayor. In the last year of local political activity, he became a deputy in Bucharest, later becoming part of the central leadership of the PSD.

Who could end up the strongest in Romania

In 2015, he was appointed secretary of the Chamber of Deputies. Also in the same year, due to the scandal generated after the disclosure of the photo in which he appeared with Omar Hayssam, a businessman from Syria, he was removed by Prime Minister Victor Ponta from the position of honorary adviser to the Prime Minister.

The scandal with Omar Hayssam did not stop his political rise, however. In 2017, he became group leader of the PSD deputies, then deputy prime minister in the cabinet led by Mihai Tudose. Did you figure out who the smiling young man in the photo is? All the clues point to one politician: Marcel Ciolacu.

The story of the photo with the Syrian Omar Hayssam

You probably figured out which young man it is, once I mentioned the scandal with the Syrian businessman Omar Hayssam. The tension generated by the photo in which they appeared together was also the first media scandal in which today’s PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu, was involved.

Find out details: Omar Hayssam wants to be released! What a trick used by the law to escape prison

The story of the photograph has often been addressed in the public space. Marcel Ciolacu and Omar Hayssam were caught hunting. It is said that the Syrian businessman had, at the time, economic interests in the Buzău area, also benefiting from the privatization of the Foresta Nehoiu company.

Syrian businessman Omar Hayssam is currently imprisoned for terrorism. Instead, his colleague from photography, Marcel Ciolacu, could become the biggest man in Romania. According to an opinion poll conducted by Snap Market Research Plc, PSD enjoys the support of 32% of Romanians.

