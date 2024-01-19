The snow postpones the Real Zaragoza-Andorra, which still does not have a celebration date

#snow #postpones #Real #ZaragozaAndorra #celebration #date

The snow has postponed this Friday the Real Zaragoza-FC Andorra match, on matchday 23, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. in La Romareda. The spectacular snowfall that began to fall on the Aragonese capital around 2:00 p.m., which reached significant dimensions at 3:30 p.m. and did not stop falling until after 9:30 p.m., covered the grass of the municipal stadium in a very short time with a blanket of up to 8 centimeters which, with the development of events, ended up being an impediment to the dispute of this league duel.

From the moment everyone realized that the snowfall had consequences far greater than those predicted in any weather forecast issued in the previous hours and until it was decided to suspend the match (around 9:00 p.m.), six hours passed without precedent in the history of Real Zaragoza. Extraordinary in all its extension, with the snow in the middle, and with countless details bordering on the most genuine grotesqueness.

Firstly, the Zaragoza club, as a result of its geographical location (just over 200 meters above sea level, its historical models of snowfall since Roman times (scarce, sporadic), does not have material ‘ ad hoc’ for these cases. What happened yesterday was an anomalous episode that, when he needed tools to clear the snow quickly, they were not on hand, neither in quantity nor in effectiveness. On this side, there is little to reproach Real Zaragoza, who did what they could, at a trot, as things and the demands of the case came about.

On the other hand, in a small period of 15 minutes, around 5:00 p.m., the conversations and discussions between those responsible for La Liga, the referees, the leaders and executives of the two teams and the television company that has the rights converged. of transmission a series of factors that complicated the solution with a sailor’s knot of impossible return.

The League, from the outset, said that the priority was to play. That everything possible had to be done for it. The referees immediately raised the problem of VAR (video refereeing), whose technical bases to safely cover controversial plays from the VOR room in Las Rozas (Madrid) require that the lines of the field be seen with clarity, perfection and continuity. And that, with the field completely white, did not happen. So, Either those horizontal references were properly cleaned and the cameras that the VAR uses for its delicate mission were properly calibrated or the match was not going to be possible.

At the same time, the television station, Movistar (Vamos), immediately cited a serious logistical problem: the mobile units installed on the outskirts of La Romareda to broadcast the match signal, according to their work schedules each weekend, this Saturday were scheduled to cover the Espanyol-Villarreal B duel at the Cornellá-El Prat stadium in Barcelona. That is, at the end of the Zaragoza match, after disassembling all the wiring and technical devices of La Romareda, they had to undertake the trip to the city of Barcelona during the early hours of the morning to continue their service.

And from the two remaining legs of the bench, Andorra always showed a favorable position to play the gameeven if it was on a playing field very altered by the snow, while Real Zaragoza always maintained that it was an outrage, an enormous risk for the footballers and, above all, a monumental lack of respect for its subscribers and fans (who in most of them were not going to be able to go to the stands), face this league duel in a scenario as adulterated and risky as the snowy La Romareda was last night.

In this mishmash of intentions, interests, opinions and diverse opinions, all the threads moved until the end of the surreal film, which took place at 9:00 p.m. with the final suspension.

Was more than an hour and a half where what emerged from the decision centers was that it was safe to play, even if it was with a delay of one or two hours. It didn’t matter to La Liga and television that the match, scheduled at 8:30 p.m., could start at 10:30 p.m. if necessary.

That is why the snow was ordered to be cleaned from the surface of the field. A small tractor with a front loader was brought in and, shortly after, another small machine to clear the lines.. Club operators searched everywhere for hand shovels, several dozen. It was essential to give the necessary support to the VAR so that it could have started. Without VAR, it was not possible. The first clearing of the stripes, which was done manually at around 5:30 p.m., was covered by more snow within an hour. The VAR complained from Madrid. References could not be deleted. If not, it’s no use.

The television platform put pressure on its mobile material, its broadcast trucks, to provide the planned coverage in Zaragoza. (the match being played, therefore) and did not force them to urgently set out at ungodly hours to look for a possible brigade to cover the Espanyol-Villarreal B match this afternoon in Barcelona, ​​which ended up happening when the trucks had to sleep moved to La Romareda last night waiting to know when the Real Zaragoza-Andorra match of discord will finally be played.

Meanwhile, stepping on the snow itself in the stadium, Andorra began to show its anger with the attitude of Real Zaragoza, as it considered that the interest of the Zaragoza fans in solving the essential problem of snow removal was limited., close to null. They wanted the game to happen. And within the Aragonese entity, from the beginning, it was not viewed favorably to undertake a football match in these very adverse conditions. There was some ‘sotto voce’ demonstration by the Zaragoza leaders in which they showed their annoyance and astonishment at the strong postures coming from various sources of power for this match to be played.

With the match suspended, everything is pending the decision of the Competition Judge of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Carmen Pérez González. The federation itself has made public that this decision will be made as soon as possible but at this time, around midnight this Friday, it has not yet been made.