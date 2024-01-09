The snowflakes continue to fall on Île-de-France, the region covered in a light white coat

#snowflakes #continue #fall #ÎledeFrance #region #covered #light #white #coat

The negative temperatures of this Monday, January 8 in the evening allowed snowfall to cover surfaces in Île-de-France.

The snow has definitely returned. The first snowflakes fell on Sunday January 7, notably at Disneyland Paris and continued to fall this Monday, January 8, throughout the capital and part of Île-de-France.

The snow lightly sprinkled surfaces such as cars and roofs but did not last until the early evening. Indeed, with the negative temperatures affecting Paris, -1°C according to Météo-France at 10 p.m., a small white coat is appearing in the region.

Photos and videos have since been shared on networks where Internet users say they are delighted with the snow that is falling.

Slowdowns to be expected on several Ile-de-France routes

Slowdowns are also expected due to this snowfall. According to Sytadin, a few incidents have been reported since 9 p.m., notably in Paris and Seine-et-Marne on the roads affected by the snowflakes.

The snowy episode also causes traffic difficulties on the Paris tramway. RATP indicates that T6 is interrupted between Division-Leclerc and Châtillon-Montrouge until the end of the service.

For its part, the city of Paris assures BFM Paris Île-de-France to remain very attentive to weather forecasts and that in the event of rapid deterioration, the services would be “able to carry out salting operations throughout Paris to treat a network of 600 km of priority roads.

In addition to the preventive salting of these priority and sensitive places, “the cleanliness services would also ensure the salting and snow removal of 20,000 strategic points”, continues the municipality.

Since this weekend, the cold has set in in France, not sparing the Paris region, where -11°C was felt this Monday, January 8 at the top of the Eiffel Tower. These freezing temperatures, linked to the cold air corridor nicknamed the “Moscow-Paris”, will persist this Tuesday, January 9. According to Météo-France, -2°C is expected in the morning in Paris which could wake up under a light white coat.