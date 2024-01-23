The Social Democrats hijack the Riksdag debate – Altinget: Rikspolitik

#Social #Democrats #hijack #Riksdag #debate #Altinget #Rikspolitik

The Social Democrats think that the government is doing too little to strengthen healthcare in a situation where the regions are facing difficult economic challenges with large deficits to be expected. To put the focus on the care issue, S takes a coup-like approach on Tuesday.

In an interpellation debate between member of parliament Marcus Wennerström (S) and health care minister Acko Ankarberg Johansson (KD), 21 social democrats, one from each region, will demand a reply to raise the challenges.

– I hope that the Minister of Health Care takes into account how massive the pressure is on the government to take responsibility, says group leader Lena Hallengren (S) to the Altinget.