The South American country that has the largest lithium reserve and is very close to Peru | ANSWERS

Lithium is considered the white gold of the 21st century. Due to its multiple uses, this metal is highly appreciated and desired by various countries in the world, especially because it is of great help in fields such as technology and medicine. Speaking of which, do you know which country has the largest lithium reserve in South America and which is just a stone’s throw from Peru? Here we tell you this and other details that you should know about this topic.

Which country has the largest lithium reserve in South America and is one step away from Peru?

According to Bloomberg, Bolivia is the country with the largest lithium reserve in South America (it has 21 million tons). However, you have to deal with infrastructure and technology problems to be able to obtain it efficiently.

Despite this, the highland country has established challenges to meet in the medium and long term. Among these goals, for example, is becoming a leading player in the supply of lithium worldwide.

Which countries export the most lithium in the world?

Chile: 9,300,000 tons

Australia: 6,200,000 tons

Argentina: 2,700,000 tons

China: 2,000,000 tons

United States: 1,000,000 tons

Canada: 930,000 tons

Zimbabwe: 310,000 tons

Brazil: 250,000 tons

Portugal: 60,000 tons.

What are some lithium curiosities?

According to the Zschimmer-Schwarz.e portal, below we tell you some curiosities about lithium that you should know:

Lithium is believed to be one of the first elements in the universe, along with hydrogen and helium.

Its name means “stone” in Greek, since it was discovered in rock formations.

Unlike other elements, lithium is not found in a free state in nature. Instead, it is joined to other elements to form compounds. However, these compounds are present in almost all rocks and mineral springs.

Lithium is the lightest metal and least dense solid element, with a density about half that of water, meaning that if lithium did not react with water, it would float on top of it.

Which country in America has the worst quality of life?

According to the report by the NGO Action Against Hunger, Guatemala is noted as one of the countries in Latin America with the worst quality of life.

The NGO highlights that poverty levels in the region are not coincidental, but rather derive from various factors that hinder growth in most Latin American countries.

