The South American country that has the most expensive public transportation: surpasses Peru and Argentina | Latin America | World Public Transport Cost Index 2023 | ranking | metropolitan price | ticket price | inflation | what is the metropolitan fare | | World

The study was carried out in 407 cities in 99 countries around the world. Photo: composition LR/Argentina.gob./Ideele Magazine. | Photo: composition LR/Argentina.gob./Ideele Magazine.

Which country has the most expensive public transportation in South America? A recent study on the cost of public transportation revealed which country leads the ranking con the highest rates. This finding puts into perspective the situation of the urban transport in the region and highlights the notable differences between nations within this part of the continent.

While some South American capitals offer affordable rates, others face significantly higher costs. This analysis provides a detailed view of how transportation prices vary and considers the Government policies and the local economy.

This country has one of the most complete and modern public transportation, but also the most expensive. Photo: Bloomberg.

The South American country with the most expensive public transportation

Uruguay positioned itself as the country with the most expensive public transportation in South America. The nation’s rates exceed those of other large cities in the region. This data emerges from the study World Public Transport Cost Index 2023, made by Compare the Marketwhich carried out a comparison between transportation rates in Latin America.

The reasons behind these high costs in Uruguay are due to a combination of various factors both economical like transport policies. Recently, the South American country has faced economic challenges that directly impact the operating and maintenance costs of public transportation, which is reflected in user rates.

These are the costs of public transportation in the world. Graphic: LR Colombia

According to the medium Briefcasethe cost of public transportation in Uruguay is 42 Uruguayan pesos (equivalent to US$1.05) for a one-hour travel ticket if paid with the bus card. Metropolitan Transport System from the country. On the other hand, if the payment of the fare is made in cash, the price varies to 52 Uruguayan pesos (around US$1.20).

The South American countries with the cheapest public transportation

By contrast, Argentina offers the lowest fares for public transportation in South America, along with other countries such as Bolivia, Ecuador and Venezuela. The diversity in transportation policies and government subsidies in their region is highlighted.

In Lima, the capital of Peru, public transportation rates remain in a medium range compared to other South American capitals. Although they are not the lowest, they offer an economical alternative for urban transit, balancing cost and accessibility.

The price of public transportation in Peru is in the middle of the South American list. Photo: ComexPeru

The South American countries with the most expensive public transportation costs

Uruguay

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Peru

Venezuela

Ecuador

Bolivia

Argentina.

What is the price of public transportation in Peru?

According to the latest information published by the Urban Transportation Authority for Lima and Callao (OTHER) brokers fee Red and blue, which was previously S/ 2.20, will now cost S/ 2.35. Likewise, the half ticket will have a value of S/ 1.17.

For his part, the Metropolitan announced the price of S/3.20, however, in the case of students from schools, colleges and universities, the cost is S/1.25. Furthermore, the price of most feeders does not exceed S/0.50.

The Metropolitano is one of the most used public transport in Peru. Photo: ATU.

Which South American countries do not have a train line in their capital?

There are some cities in South America that do not have this basic means of transportation in their capitals. Some are:

What is the city in Latin America with the worst vehicular traffic in the world?

The city that is located in South America with the worst vehicular traffic in the world is Bogotafollowed by this town, was the capital of Romania, Bucharest, where drivers lost an average of 107 hours stuck in rush hour traffic. This is followed by the capital of the Philippines, Manila (103 hours); bangalore in india (102 hours) and the Peruvian capital, Lima (101 hours), according to TomTom Traffic.