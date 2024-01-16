The South American country that has the most powerful passport: you can access 174 nations without VISA | Chile | World

#South #American #country #powerful #passport #access #nations #VISA #Chile #World

This passport allows its citizens to enter the US without a visa. Photo: LR composition

In an increasingly globalized world, the power of a passport can open doors to thousands of opportunities for development and growth abroad. The latest update in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, made by the consulting company Henley & Partners, has brought interesting perspectives, especially for south american nations.

At the top of the list in the region, a country has stood out for offering its citizens unprecedented access to a vast number of nations without the need to visa.

Which country in South America has the most powerful passport?

This is Chile, a State that for several years has been forming strong economic and diplomatic ties with nations in Europe and Asia. This country, which is now recognized for having the most powerful passport in the region, offers its citizens the possibility of accessing 177 nations without a visa. This opening has positioned it in 15th place in the global ranking and number 1 at the South American level, surpassing nations such as Brazil and Argentina.

Chile’s position in the world ranking. Photo: capture

This notable achievement represents a window of opportunities both for travelers and for the strengthening of international and commercial ties. Furthermore, it reflects not only the strength of their diplomatic relations, but also the growing global interest in the region.

What countries can you enter with the Chilean passport?

Some of the 177 countries you can enter with the Chilean passport are:

Aruba

Bahamas

Canada

Croatia

Denmark

Egypt

Chilean passport. Photo: Forbes Chile

How much does the Chilean passport cost?

According to the information provided on the official website of the Chilean government, the 32-page passport costs 69,660 pesos, while the 64-page passport costs 69,740 pesos. Approximately, this would be equivalent to around S/ 283.60 in soles. It is important to note that those interested in acquiring this passport should verify any updates to fees and requirements through official Chilean government sources, as this information is subject to possible changes.

What position does Peru occupy in the ranking of the most powerful passports?

Peru, with the possibility of entering 142 countries without requiring a visa, is in 36th position in the ranking of the most influential passports worldwide. It should be noted that this index is prepared by Henley & Partners, a consulting firm specializing in global citizenship and residence based in London, and is based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Peru is ranked 36th in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world. Photo: composition LR/La República

Which country has the most powerful passport in the world?

According to the Global Residency Index and Henley & Partners’ assessment for 2024, the passports that top the international ranking in terms of power are those of France, Germany, Japan, Spain, Italy and Singapore. These six countries jointly hold the first position in the world ranking.

France is one of the countries with the most powerful passport in the world. Photo: accentfrancais

What is the best passport from Latin America?

Chile stands out in Latin America for having the highest number of accesses to countries without requiring a visa, thanks to the fact that its passport facilitates entry to 177 countries. In this way, it occupies the most advantageous position in the region in terms of freedom of travel.

Chile has the most powerful passport in Latin America. Photo: The Third

What are the requirements to obtain your posaporte for the first time in Peru?

To apply for a passport for the first time, it is necessary to meet certain requirements that must be presented at an Immigration agency.