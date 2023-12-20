The South Korean government is being sued for more than five million forints because the recording was 90 seconds shorter

#South #Korean #government #sued #million #forints #recording #seconds #shorter

2023. december 20. – 13:50

A group of South Korean students has filed a lawsuit against the government because they were given 90 seconds less time than required to write their university entrance exam. The students are demanding compensation of 20 million Korean won – which is HUF 5,400,000 – per person, as according to their lawyers, the ringing of the bell earlier than necessary seriously affected the other parts of the exam.

The error affected at least 39 students in Seoul, who experienced, during the very first part of the test, assessing Korean language knowledge, that the warning bell for submitting each test paper sounded 90 seconds earlier than it should have. Some complained immediately, and the teachers admitted the mistake; and the minute and a half was given back to the students during the lunch break – who, however, could no longer correct the answers they had given so far, they could only fill in the blank sections. However, many students became so upset that they were unable to concentrate on the next test, and some even gave up and went home.

The person responsible was the exam invigilator, who, according to information from South Korea’s public service channel, “overlooked the clock”.

Before our readers leave their impeccably written entrance exams half an hour early and comment disdainfully that they are “stupid”, it is worth familiarizing yourself with the South Korean admissions system. The dreaded system known as Szuneung is an eight-hour Navy Seal training, during which recruits fill out tests covering a wide variety of topics one after the other. The importance of the Szuneung is indicated by the fact that civil air traffic is suspended for the duration of the exam and the operation of the stock exchange is also suspended. In addition, the admission result really determines the career opportunities of most young people, as well as their relationships, for life.

Also Read:  Aurélien Agbénonci: five key moments at the head of Beninese diplomacy

Knowing the stakes, it is strange, but this is not the first time that the bell rings too early for university admissions. In April, a court already awarded 7 million won (this amount is almost HUF 2 million) to students whose 2021 exams ended two minutes earlier than they should have. And in China, an inspector who ended an entrance exam in Hunan province 4 minutes and 48 seconds earlier was sentenced to a one-year suspended prison term by the local court.

(BBC)

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A gift for Donald Tusk’s government. Borrowing will be much cheaper
A gift for Donald Tusk’s government. Borrowing will be much cheaper
Posted on
NASA sends 4k cat video to Earth from 19 million miles away – IT Pro – .Geeks
NASA sends 4k cat video to Earth from 19 million miles away – IT Pro – .Geeks
Posted on
VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
Posted on
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News