The South Korean government is being sued for more than five million forints because the recording was 90 seconds shorter

2023. december 20. – 13:50

A group of South Korean students has filed a lawsuit against the government because they were given 90 seconds less time than required to write their university entrance exam. The students are demanding compensation of 20 million Korean won – which is HUF 5,400,000 – per person, as according to their lawyers, the ringing of the bell earlier than necessary seriously affected the other parts of the exam.

The error affected at least 39 students in Seoul, who experienced, during the very first part of the test, assessing Korean language knowledge, that the warning bell for submitting each test paper sounded 90 seconds earlier than it should have. Some complained immediately, and the teachers admitted the mistake; and the minute and a half was given back to the students during the lunch break – who, however, could no longer correct the answers they had given so far, they could only fill in the blank sections. However, many students became so upset that they were unable to concentrate on the next test, and some even gave up and went home.

The person responsible was the exam invigilator, who, according to information from South Korea’s public service channel, “overlooked the clock”.

Before our readers leave their impeccably written entrance exams half an hour early and comment disdainfully that they are “stupid”, it is worth familiarizing yourself with the South Korean admissions system. The dreaded system known as Szuneung is an eight-hour Navy Seal training, during which recruits fill out tests covering a wide variety of topics one after the other. The importance of the Szuneung is indicated by the fact that civil air traffic is suspended for the duration of the exam and the operation of the stock exchange is also suspended. In addition, the admission result really determines the career opportunities of most young people, as well as their relationships, for life.

Knowing the stakes, it is strange, but this is not the first time that the bell rings too early for university admissions. In April, a court already awarded 7 million won (this amount is almost HUF 2 million) to students whose 2021 exams ended two minutes earlier than they should have. And in China, an inspector who ended an entrance exam in Hunan province 4 minutes and 48 seconds earlier was sentenced to a one-year suspended prison term by the local court.

