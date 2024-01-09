The South records heavy damage

Ikongo was hit twice by bad weather in less than a week.

Bad weather continues in the South at the start of the year. They cause floods, floods, collapses.

The South is battered by bad weather. A little less than a week after the passage of Alvaro, which has already left serious consequences, the storms which hit the South-East and the South last weekend have increased the damage. Several people died in Ikongo district. The first victim, a tax center manager in Ikongo, was reportedly swept away by water in his yard on Sunday evening; the others were buried under the rubble of their collapsed houses.

We get confused in the figures reported by the authorities. The MP for Ikongo, Jean Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa, speaks of ten deaths, including three bodies found and the others being searched yesterday afternoon. The gendarmerie reports six deaths in total, all the bodies have been found. And the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) reported three deaths. “We only report deceased people whose identity is known,” says the director general of the BNGRC, General Elack Olivier. The district chief of Ikongo refrained from giving us information. “I can only give information to state officials,” he replied by telephone.

Three people have already lost their lives, by drowning, in this district, after the passage of Alvaro last week. The consequences of Sunday’s bad weather are not limited to human losses. “Houses are still at risk of collapsing because the water has softened the foundations. The inhabitants of these houses have joined their families, because there is no accommodation site,” indicates Jean Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa.

Fear

He evokes the urgency of freeing the roads, obstructed by the landslides which have multiplied in Ikongo since the passage of cyclone Alvaro. This district was not the only one to suffer the consequences of the rains which fell in the South in recent days. In Betroka, traffic has been cut since yesterday morning. The floods destroyed a riffle which is 1 km from the capital of the commune. At the same time, the rice fields along the Mangoky River would be flooded. Traffic is also cut off on the RN10, in Tongobory, where a vehicle was swept away by the flooding of the Onilahy river on Sunday afternoon.

And during this time, victims of Alvaro have not yet lifted their heads above water. In Vohipeno, in Manja, the districts most affected by this cyclone which landed in Morombe on January 1, victims have not yet been able to return home. Worse, those in Manja have not yet benefited from aid, unlike those in Vohipeno. “The inaccessibility of the Manja district complicates interventions. Aid is available, but delivery is, for the moment, impossible. We are already working with partners to see how to supply this district,” says General Elack Olivier. He announced yesterday the delivery of twelve tons of rice to Vohipeno. The next harvest season is also to be feared in the South, with the three thousand hectares of rice fields flooded, again due to bad weather.

The rainy season and the hurricane season are, however, only just beginning. Other bad weather will still hit the South until March, which is the end of the rainy season. The risk of cyclonic activity which could affect the South cannot be ruled out. There is, moreover, a suspicious area under surveillance in the Indian Ocean. It only takes a few days of rain, and the wind blows stronger, to once again damage many things in this part of the island, which is very vulnerable to natural disasters.

Miangalya Ralitera