The space habitat prototype exploded after its creators intentionally overinflated it – VTM.cz

Sierra Space has conducted another test of its inflatable space habitat called the Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE). This particular one was particularly interesting because it ended with a spectacular explosion.

The team first inflated LIFE to a size where the habitat in question would fit about a third of the International Space Station (ISS). But that wasn’t enough for him and he kept going.

It finally reached a cool 77 psi (for comparison: the NASA recommended value in these cases is 60.8 psi), followed by an explosion:

“We are driving a space station rebirth that will shape a new era of human exploration and discovery in low Earth orbit and beyond,” Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice said in a statement.

Inflatable habitats have one big advantage: LIFE can easily fit into a storage space about 5 meters long, but once in orbit it can reach the size of a three-story apartment building.

In addition, Sierra Space is already working on even more spacious habitats, which will have a larger volume than the above-mentioned ISS – and to transport them into space, a single launch will be sufficient anyway.