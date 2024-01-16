“The space sector is very vocational. It is not so rewarded”

#space #sector #vocational #rewarded

What does Arkadia Space do?

We make engines for satellites and any space vehicle. The satellites that we use daily in meteorology, communications, internet and navigation need to change orbit, position themselves, orient themselves and even avoid space debris. These movements are made with motors and we develop those motors, seeking to make them sustainable.

As?

Changing the rules of the game in orbital propulsion. Traditionally, hydrazine and derivatives have been used as fuel, which work very well but are an environmental hazard because they are toxic and carcinogenic, and also have a tremendous cost of development and handling. We seek to make it less dangerous, more sustainable and greatly reduce costs, while offering the same benefits. We have chosen high concentration hydrogen peroxide (hydrogen peroxide).

Is it just a technological challenge?

The challenge is at the level of when the first diesel engines were made. It must be designed from scratch and overcome the internal forces of a sector in which there are very strong ‘lobbies’ – pressure groups. Our technology is unproven and there is a risk, but that risk is offset by significant cost savings.

What time horizon do you set to make it a reality?

The simplest engine that we are developing, as our own product, we want to fly at the end of 2024. We want to demonstrate that it works and prove it. You have to generate trust.

Pedro Duque is among those who have opted for the project…

I knew him when I worked at the European Space Agency (ESA) and from the beginning he was interested. He is among the investors and we have incorporated him as an advisor.

When did you get the space bug?

Since I can remember. My parents have always said that when I was 10 years old I already said I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer. My communion gift was a space atlas. I’ve always had space books and a telescope. After studying at the Santa Ana school and the Emilio Jimeno institute, I went straight to studying Aeronautical Engineering at the Polytechnic of Madrid.

It was difficult?

It was a very abrupt change, I started to fail and at home they gave me a warning (laughs).

Why didn’t he throw in the towel?

A little out of pride, I wanted to show that I was capable, but also because it was what I had always wanted to do.

Vocation?

I dedicate myself to this because I have been very passionate. Being an aeronautical engineer in other sectors, venture capital, investment funds and others, is better paid. If you want to make money there are other better paying sectors. It is very vocational. The effort is not so rewarded.

What does Calatayud mean to you?

I have always carried it as my flag and coming to the San Roque Festival is sacred. Also on special dates, like Christmas, and since my father passed away a year ago I come more to help manage the dental clinic, and thus continue his legacy.

You have more than a decade of experience, you have been through Airbus, ESA, PLD Space… How has the sector changed?

I arrived at the worst of the previous crisis. He was working as an intern at Airbus when the sector mobilized to prevent Spain from cutting its contribution to the ESA. There were hardly any emerging companies, only large companies very dependent on the public sector. Now is perhaps the sweetest moment.

What will it be like in 10 years?

It will not be a radical change, but space tourism will become widespread. There will be advances in weightless manufacturing in pharmacy, biotechnology… There will be changes such as digital twins, which will help predict and improve society, and greater access to the internet and information.