The Spanish water polo team, European champions | Sports

#Spanish #water #polo #team #European #champions #Sports

The Spanish water polo team had a thorn in its side to get rid of: achieving the first European championship in its 36 editions since 1926. A pending challenge, an empty space for almost a hundred years when the European Championship was created, an obsession for the team led by David Martin. A desire that has been satisfied today and with which the Olympic place for the 2024 Paris Games is won (10-11) after defeating Croatia – hosts and champions of the last edition – in the Bazeni Mladost pool in Zagreb . A historic milestone after a close and intense final that ended after two powerful goals from Álvaro Granados in the last minute and a half.

Spain was looking to redeem itself from the penalties lost (14-12) in the first phase of the championship against the Croatian team, its only defeat in this year’s competition. It was not a simple mission. To win, they had to go through hell in the water, where the emotional drive – with the overwhelming impassibility of goalkeeper Unai Aguirre -, defense and counterattacking were more than fundamental for the team led by David Martín. After defeating Italy in the semifinal, an old acquaintance awaited them, whom they already defeated in the semifinal of the 2022 World Cup where Spain won gold: Croatia, present on the three steps of the World Cup podiums since 2007 and two-time European champion as host .

The atmosphere was heated in the Zagreb swimming pools. Both Spain and Croatia repeated the 13 players who made it to the final. The first sprint fell to the Croatians, who converted it into a penalty that went through Unai Aguirre’s wall. The frenetic pace was evident play after play, with both teams even on the scoreboard and in expulsions, until the counterattacks of the team led by Ivica Tucak dismantled the Spanish defense and left a darkened first quarter for the Spanish team (5-3).

David Martín’s anger had an effect: although it seemed impossible to stop Luka Bukic’s infernal shots, Spain ended the streak of four Croatian goals and got back into the game. “That’s it, that’s it,” shouted the Spanish goalkeeper between stops and blocks that did not undo the point difference that put them below the scoreboard at the end of the second quarter (7-6) despite the agility of Alberto Munarriz against the goal. The Spanish coach asked for more calm, and less precipitation, and the storm began to subside.

The 7-7 score in the third quarter was oxygen and hope. The face of the Croatians had changed. And Tucak – red from the heat of the pool – was angry. The defense then became stronger for the hosts, and not even the experience of Felipe Perrones could withstand it. Álvaro Granados connected diagonally with Roger Tahull to try to extend the tie, but an extraordinary shot by Loren Fatovic restored the difference to two points (10-8).

There was only a fourth sprint left, which Croatia won again. Fatigue weighed on both teams, and the hosts gave up attacking, a mistake that would be confirmed later. Bernat Sanahuja’s shot bounced past Bijac, the man who failed to make the night worse for Spain, who tied with a minute and a half left (10-10). And between nerves and the seconds counting down, Álvaro Granados shouted with the backhand that he gave the first historic victory in a European championship.

Spain has gotten into the habit of winning. And they will hope to repeat the feat and milestone. The next event will be at the World Cup in Doha (Qatar) in February, where four Olympic places will be distributed and where the Spanish team, which has already secured its presence in Paris this summer, will try to win gold. This medal joins the three avocados (1991, 2018, 2020) and four European bronzes, the Olympic gold (Atlanta 96) and three world championships (1998, 2001, 2022).

