The specs of the iPhone 16 have already been leaked

It will still take some time until the new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are unveiled, but the first specifications of the smartphone already appear to be on the street.

Market analyst Jeff Pu has shared a message with investors about his findings with the new iPhones. For example, he says he has discovered what kind of chip, WiFi and other specifications the new iPhones will have.

First, the most obvious: the new iPhones will have new, faster processors. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus get an A18 chip, while the Pro variant appropriately has an A18 Pro chip. These would be the first iPhone chips made with the more efficient 3-nanometer process.

More RAM and faster 5G

The iPhone is also getting an upgrade in terms of RAM. While the 15 series had to make do with 6 gigabytes of RAM, the next generation has 8 gigabytes.

The Pro phones should also support faster 5G networks thanks to the new Qualcomm X75 modem. The regular 16 models have the same modem as in the 15 and 15 Pro. The question remains how much we will notice this 5G upgrade in the Netherlands: at the moment, only limited 5G speed is needed here, because providers still have to buy the extra providers for higher speeds.

Wi-Fi 6E for everyone

All iPhones must support Wi-Fi 6E, Pu emphasizes. That’s an upgrade for the base models that previously only had Wi-Fi 6 – the 15 Pro phones already use Wi-Fi 6E. This standard promises higher speeds and less delay on the line.

Finally, the analyst predicts that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a new ultrawide camera. Its resolution will be upgraded from 12 to 48 megapixels.

It remains to be seen whether Pu is right. iPhones traditionally appear in September of the year.

