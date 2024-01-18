The spectacular road in Romania that will be modernized. It is one of the most dangerous in the country

#spectacular #road #Romania #modernized #dangerous #country

The most dangerous road in western Romania was established at the beginning of the 70s and has not been modernized since then. The road, which climbs in the Retezat Mountains to the Gura Apelor dam in Retezat, will be modernized with almost 70 million lei and will include a section of about 33 kilometers.

The tourist road in the Retezat Mountains, called County Road 685 Râu de Mori – Lake Gura Apelor – Poiana Pelegii, is among the most dangerous in Romania. The Hunedoara County Council is putting out for public auction the works to modernize the dum, and the investment is estimated at almost 70 million lei (including VAT) and will include a section of about 33 kilometers, between the town of Cârnești and the Retezat dam area. The project was included in the “Anghel Saligny” National Investment Program.

This road, paved up to the Gura Apelor dam, was built in the 70s, during the Râu Mare – Retezat hydropower development, which includes the Gura Apelor Dam, the reservoir and the Retezat and Clopotiva hydropower plants, with a total installed power of almost 350MW .

The most dangerous road in Retezat will be modernized

The Gura Apelor dam in Retezat, built of rock, gravel, clay, granite and rocky rocks, was the largest dam of its kind in Europe in the 80s. During the large-scale works, it was necessary to lay out the road on which thousands of trucks and heavy machinery transported the materials and stone needed to raise the dam. However, the road to this dam poses a threat to tourists, especially in the cold season.

“In the areas where the risk of falling stones is high, the project provided for the installation of protective nets”, claims Costel Avram, public administrator of Hunedoara county, according to Adevărul.ro.

County Road 685 Râu de Mori – Gura Apelor Lake – Poiana Pelegii is among the most dangerous in Romania, and the danger increases with the coming of winter. Steep slopes and places where runoff from steep slopes reaches the roadway and freezes form ice bridges. In summer, in normal weather conditions, it can be driven in about an hour, with cars with high ground clearance.

“The condition of the roads can change from one day to the next depending on the weather conditions”, inform the representatives of the Retezat National Park administration, warning tourists about access to the Retezat National Park.