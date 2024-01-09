the speed limited to 70 km/h on the main highways and national highways of Ile-de-France, announces the police headquarters

#speed #limited #kmh #main #highways #national #highways #IledeFrance #announces #police #headquarters

The Paris police headquarters triggers the “level 2 of the snow and ice plan” in Ile-de-France, she announces in a statement, Tuesday January 9. The speed will be limited to 70 km/h on the so-called axes “structuring” of the region, i.e. the main highways and national highways. Heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes are also not permitted to overtake. The measure took effect at 2 p.m., while the police headquarters warned of further snowfall in the afternoon or evening of Tuesday. Follow our live stream.

Ten departments on orange “snow-ice” vigilance. These are Eure-et-Loir, Isère, Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Essonne, Yvelines, Eure, Orne, Manche and Calvados. This alert is linked to a “winter episode sufficiently notable (…) to make traffic conditions difficult”, according to Météo-France.

Motorists stuck on the roads. Due to this snowy episode, around a thousand vehicles remained immobilized for several hours on the roads overnight, particularly on the A13 motorway, said the Minister of Transport. According to Clément Beaune, 400 cars were still blocked Tuesday morning.

School transport canceled in several departments. The weather conditions also forced the authorities to cancel school transport in Calvados, Orne and Eure-et-Loir on Tuesday. “The circulation of heavy goods vehicles over 7.5 tonnes” is also prohibited in Calvados and Orne, according to France Bleu Normandie.

The “very cold” plan activated. On Monday, Minister Delegate for Housing Patrice Vergriete announced the release of 120 million euros for emergency accommodation. He specified that the “very cold” plan had been triggered “by all prefectures” concerned, in conjunction with Météo-France. Haut-Rhin, Bas-Rhin, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Côtes-d’Armor, Vosges and the Ile-de-France region have notably activated the measure.