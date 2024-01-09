the speed limited to 70 km/h on the main highways and national highways of Ile-de-France, announces the police headquarters

#speed #limited #kmh #main #highways #national #highways #IledeFrance #announces #police #headquarters

The Paris police headquarters triggers the “level 2 of the snow and ice plan” in Ile-de-France, she announces in a statement, Tuesday January 9. The speed will be limited to 70 km/h on the so-called axes “structuring” of the region, i.e. the main highways and national highways. Heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes are also not permitted to overtake. The measure took effect at 2 p.m., while the police headquarters warned of further snowfall in the afternoon or evening of Tuesday. Follow our live stream.

Ten departments on orange “snow-ice” vigilance. These are Eure-et-Loir, Isère, Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Essonne, Yvelines, Eure, Orne, Manche and Calvados. This alert is linked to a “winter episode sufficiently notable (…) to make traffic conditions difficult”, according to Météo-France.

Motorists stuck on the roads. Due to this snowy episode, around a thousand vehicles remained immobilized for several hours on the roads overnight, particularly on the A13 motorway, said the Minister of Transport. According to Clément Beaune, 400 cars were still blocked Tuesday morning.

School transport canceled in several departments. The weather conditions also forced the authorities to cancel school transport in Calvados, Orne and Eure-et-Loir on Tuesday. “The circulation of heavy goods vehicles over 7.5 tonnes” is also prohibited in Calvados and Orne, according to France Bleu Normandie.

The “very cold” plan activated. On Monday, Minister Delegate for Housing Patrice Vergriete announced the release of 120 million euros for emergency accommodation. He specified that the “very cold” plan had been triggered “by all prefectures” concerned, in conjunction with Météo-France. Haut-Rhin, Bas-Rhin, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Côtes-d’Armor, Vosges and the Ile-de-France region have notably activated the measure.

Also Read:  Since high tide, many more people are checking whether their house could flood Domestic

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A famous Belgian lawyer risks prison for causing a… bizarre accident: “I thought I was in control…” – Sudinfo.be
A famous Belgian lawyer risks prison for causing a… bizarre accident: “I thought I was in control…” – Sudinfo.be
Posted on
8 health benefits of making love often
8 health benefits of making love often
Posted on
Within three years, the Lithuanian army plans to develop the capability of reconnaissance drones
Within three years, the Lithuanian army plans to develop the capability of reconnaissance drones
Posted on
Redefining the role of the people manager – Human Resources
Redefining the role of the people manager – Human Resources
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News