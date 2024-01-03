The “Sponsors” of Rizea from Chisinau (II)

#Sponsors #Rizea #Chisinau

The former deputy Rizea had two basic sponsors in the Republic of Moldova, businessmen, who helped him to live comfortably, to enter politics and to open his television station. Now the two are fighting in court to recover the money they gave to Rizea.

Veaceslav Belescu is the second unauthorized “sponsor”, whom Cristian Rizea managed to trick, after the relationship with Vladimir Dachi broke down.

Rizea’s “gold bell”.

After taking over the position of administrator, Veaceslav Belescu becomes Rizea’s “golden egg shell” in Dachi’s place. From whom the fugitive from Romania took money, on loan, without giving it back.

Veaceslav Belescu told us that he met the former PSD deputy at the beginning of 2022, in a restaurant in Chisinau. And at first sight he seemed to be a good man.

“He invited me for a coffee at his home, on Cireşilor street. He also told me about his television project. He said he needs investments. And if I agree to join, they offer me an important position and 25 percent of the shares. It seemed very convincing, the offer was tempting and I accepted”, the businessman told us.

Rizea also took his phone with Belescu’s money

Belescu claims that he initially gave Rizea 33,000 euros. Because things were not moving from place to place, he asked Rizea for an account and received back only about 5000 euros and assurances that he would soon improve his financial situation.

“Once he called me to urgently come to the Moldova mall. How about serving me a lunch. I refused him, because I had just had lunch. But Rizea insisted and I went. But he wasn’t in the restaurant. It was in the electronics store.

He showed me that he had chosen a phone for his filming and that he wanted to pay it in installments. And because his identity card was cancelled, he asked me to complete the loan agreement in my name. He did not pay any installments. I continue to pay even today”, Belescu told us.

He sold several times a property that did not belong to him

Belescu also says that Rizea was committed to investing half a million euros. But only after he sells his “properties in Romania”. Moreover, he would have asked him to help him sell a hotel in Eforie Sud.

It is about the building through which Rizea managed to embezzle 1,000,000 euros from European funds, when he was general director of the National Agency for the Support of Youth Initiatives. This amount was intended for the renovation of a recreation center for the disabled.

Following the conclusion of fraudulent contracts, he reached some companies of the official’s so-called mother-in-law, Jana Sterian, involved in several schemes directed by the former deputy. The woman was presented by Rizea as his wife’s stepmother.

“Rizea managed to “sell” the building several times. He tried to lure Dachi as well”, the businessman told us.

How did Belescu manage Rizea’s house and car

On December 15, 2022, Veaceslav Belescu lent Rizea 100,000 euros for the “procurement of television equipment”. Belescu agreed to give the money only on the basis of a contract and with a monthly interest of 1%.

The loan agreement was signed with Josette Ane Marie Rizea.

The repayment of the debt was supposed to start in a month, which did not happen.

After Rizea was extradited to Romania, in April 2023, his wife went to Bucharest.

Belescu requested the restitution of the debt. Then Rizea and his wife entrusted him by power of attorney to manage his house in Chisinau and the Range Rover car, which had been bought in Germany for 120,000 euros.

In order to recover his money, the businessman paid Rizea’s debt of 60,000 lei for communal services. Then he decided to rent the property.

It’s just that during this time the prosecutors from Chisinau seized the assets, and a criminal case for money laundering was opened in the name of the former deputy.

From prison, Rizea pokes Belescu again

In June, Belescu sued Rizea’s wife regarding debt recovery. The Chisinau Court also issued a decision regarding the application of the seizure on the assets of the prisoner from Rahova.

In October, a lady came to Chisinau and presented another power of attorney signed by Josette Ane Marie Rizea, which she authorized to remove several goods from the house. Including valuable furniture and paintings.

“I notified the prosecutor and did not allow him to take the things. Then she went to Chisinau-Gaz and filed a request for disconnection from the network. Josette Ane Marie Rizea is not coming to Chisinau, because she was summoned by the prosecutors and she is afraid”, Belescu told us.

At the same time, Rizea and his wife signed an act in Bucharest regarding the revocation of the right offered to Belescu to manage their assets in Chisinau.

Moreover, the audio recording made by Rizea in prison appears on social networks. The prisoner compares himself to Jesus, and calls Belescu Judas and accuses him of having, “in complicity with some prosecutors,” started to dispossess him of the family’s assets – furniture, paintings, clothes and jewelry.

And the debt, says the pucharias from Rahova, is an invented one.

The trace of Maricel Păcuraru

Rizea’s connections with the Realitatea Plus television station, but also with its shadow boss, Maricel Păcuraru, are obvious. Rizea’s realitateadinmoldova.md website has the same name as the Romanian media entity. The acronym PHG can be found in several companies owned in the past by Maricel Păcuraru, and currently by his children.

In January 2022, Rizea transferred 50 percent of the shares in Realitatea-PHG SRL to Iulian Ditcov.

Ditcov, a businessman from Galati, was definitively sentenced in 2014 to 3 years and 6 months in prison with execution in the “Romanian Post” file. It is the same case in which Maricel Păcuraru, the father of Alexandra Păcuraru, the de facto owner of Realitatea Plus television in Romania, was convicted.

While Rizea was in “exile” in Chisinau, he was often approached by journalists from Realitatea Plus, including in various prime-time programs of the station.

We do not know how much Ditcov or the Păcuraru family contributed for the 50% of Rizea’s company from Chisinau. According to Dachi, Rizea made his television with the technology stolen from him. And according to Belescu, he did not purchase equipment from the money he gave to the former PSD deputy. And nothing came from Romania.

Unpaid employees and store debts

Rizea also cheated the people who worked for him. The former deputy almost did not pay anyone who worked for him. Bodyguards and service personnel did not work for him for more than two months. Then they left because they were not paid.

From some employees, in addition to the fact that he did not pay them for the services rendered, he also borrowed money for certain services. Which of course he didn’t give back.

This is also the case of a young man who was hired by Rizea as a driver. The scandalous pseudo-journalist asked him over the phone to take his car from the repair shop and pay him for the service. The young man never saw the money back, as well as the promised salary.

In the same way, he was left with debts for the furniture, which, in the same way, he had agreed to pay in installments.

Although Rizea owns a house and a luxury car in Chisinau, it is unlikely that those who were damaged will recover their money. The prosecutors seized the assets. And if he is found guilty, the assets could be confiscated in the account of the damage caused to the state.