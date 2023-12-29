The SPORT cover for Friday, December 29

12/29/2023 at 00:38 CET

“DECO SPY ON DOUGLAS LUIZ” is the big headline on the front page of SPORT today, Friday, December 29. Barça’s football manager traveled to England to see Aston Villa’s Brazilian midfielder play.

Mika Faye, an option to make cash for Barça. The first team, Girona…or a big European team would be interested in him.

Coming from Manchester City, Echeverri could arrive on loan to Girona. Before his arrival at the Catalan club, the playmaker would remain on loan at River until December 2024.

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas spoke to SPORT and spoke about the Barça team before flying by helicopter this Thursday from Ceuta to Málaga with the Spanish team: “I see myself at Barça next year.”

In the Premier League, West Ham ‘hammer’ Arsenal (0-2).

