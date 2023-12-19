The spread of influenza and RS virus is increasing – VGR focus

#spread #influenza #virus #increasing #VGR #focus

Infection control doctor Thomas Wahlberg.

Infection prevention Västra Götaland now sees that the spread of influenza and RS virus has picked up speed in the county. Covid-19 also continues to spread, but slightly fewer cases have been reported in the past week.

– Many children now fall ill with the RS virus, says infectious disease doctor Thomas Wahlberg. When the peak is reached is hard to say, but I expect a continued increase in the next few weeks. Protecting the very smallest children from respiratory infections is still very important.

Children can become seriously ill from the RS virus

Infection with the RS virus can cause severe illness, especially in infants, the elderly and certain risk groups, and therefore it is especially important to protect them. As far as possible, avoid the child meeting people with cold symptoms.

– Small children are at risk of being infected at parties and parties by those who want to pet and hug the child, so it is important that everyone who meets is healthy and is thorough in washing their hands, says Thomas Wahlberg, infectious disease doctor.

Not too late to get vaccinated

The best protection against getting seriously ill from influenza and covid-19 is to get vaccinated if you belong to a risk group and have not yet taken your dose. On the website 1177.se there is information about free booking times.

– It’s not too late to get vaccinated against influenza and covid-19, but don’t wait, book your appointment now, says Thomas Wahlberg.

Christmas and New Year holidays

Ahead of the upcoming Christmas holidays when many people will meet, Thomas Wahlberg says that those who are sick should avoid meeting babies, the elderly and people in risk groups.

– We will celebrate Christmas and New Year and have a good time with our loved ones. But be afraid of those you are afraid of and only meet if you are healthy, says Thomas Wahlberg.

Text: Johanna Bernhardsson

Fact

Especially for RS virus applies:

As far as possible, avoid the child meeting people with cold symptoms.

Avoid situations where you and your baby meet many people.

Cough and sneeze into the crook of your arm or into a tissue.

Wash your hands often.

Breastfeeding reduces the risk of respiratory infections.

Give the child a smoke-free environment.

If your child catches a cold and finds it difficult to eat or seems to have trouble breathing, contact the health service. You can call 1177 for advice or read about the RS virus at 1177.se

How to protect yourself and others against winter infections – tips from the Public Health Agency

Stay home when you are sick. If you have clear symptoms of a respiratory infection, stomach illness or fever: stay at home, avoid close contact with others.

Vaccinate yourself. The Public Health Authority recommends that people aged 65 and older get vaccinated against both covid-19 and influenza. It is fine to get vaccinated against influenza and covid-19 at the same time.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water.

Coughing and sneezing in the crook of the arm

Think about who you meet. If you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, winter sickness or fever, show special consideration to people who are at risk of serious illness from these infections. This applies even if your symptoms are mild. If possible, avoid spending time indoors with, for example, elderly people and children younger than six months.

For those who have close contact with infants: wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. This also applies to siblings who come home from preschool or school. Avoid contact with people who have a cold.

If you need help assessing your symptoms or advice on where to seek care: contact your healthcare centre, call 1177 or visit 1177.se

Source: Public Health Agency.

Statistics on seasonal infections (covid-19, influenza and RS virus)