The stake taken by a man who paid 136,500 euros for three apartments. The developer sold the homes to someone else

The prosecutors in Prahova are investigating a fraud in the real estate field, with a damage of over one million euros. In addition to the project developers, public notaries and a lawyer were allegedly involved in the illegal business.

With their complicity, some apartments were sold several times, say investigators.

The collected money disappeared with the help of a lawyer, who is also being investigated.

16 customers were cheated right from the project stage. Four individuals, including the developers, were detained.

Investigators say the developer of the White Tower project, with 300 homes, is Mărioara Lupu, a 75-year-old woman assisted by her son. He kept in touch with the customers.

Except, prosecutors found, several people lost the homes they paid for even before construction began.

Cristian Banu, victim: “He was taking me with the mat and to be honest I bit. This is the truth. I never thought they would be sold three or four times. I’m talking about my apartments”.

Cristian Banu says that in 2019, he paid for three apartments and two parking spaces, with 136,500 euros.

Others recount being put off several times when asking for explanations about the houses they had paid for.

· “I haven’t solved it yet and I’m not in the office. come for nothing”

· “I’m waiting for a financing contract, if it’s approved we’ll solve it immediately”

Romica Lișiță, victim: „I walked, walked, until 2023, the month of July.”

Reporter: “Did you give him the money?”

Romica Lișiță, victim: “Bank transfer from 2019. The value of the apartment is 31,000 euros”.

Even though the police came to the wire, some of the victims are still afraid of those with whom they negotiated and preferred to protect their identity.

Victim: „Everything was premeditated from the beginning”

Florentina Ilioiu, representative of the Prosecutor’s Office next to the Ploiești Court of Appeal: “These actions were carried out with the support of three notaries from Ploiești who authenticated the promises of sale and purchase and the contracts of sale and purchase without complying with the obligations provided by law.”

According to the investigators, after collecting the money as an authorized individual, the developers would have sought the help of a lawyer to be later declared bankrupt.

The developer’s assets were allegedly transferred free of charge to third parties, and considerable sums were withdrawn from the company’s accounts, so that the injured party could not recover the damage.

Real estate experts tell us that to stay out of trouble, we need to buy a ready-made property. If we still consider an apartment or a house under construction, we must pay attention to a few important things.

Răzvan Marinescu, real estate expert: “The most important thing, from my point of view, is the notoriety of the developer. You can do a simple search on the internet to see to what extent he has done other projects, if there are certain complaints about those projects. Another thing I recommend is the paperwork part. I recommend that they go to a notary other than the developer’s notary to check the documents from the end.”

Also in this file, the Ploiești City Hall found that one floor of the building, declared in documents with technical function, is higher than it should have been and was, in fact, divided into 30 apartments, which were also sold.

Publication date: 23-01-2024 21:20

