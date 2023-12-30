The Star Citizen ship pack costs a real fortune!

The game’s latest ship pack, Legatus 2953, is ridiculously expensive.The record-breaking pack, which includes 175 different spaceships, costs more than a brand new Ford F-150 pickup truck. Players can now spend thousands of dollars in a single digital transaction, setting a new standard in the virtual goods market.

The multiplayer space trading and sci-fi combat simulation game Star Citizen has launched a new digital spaceship package, the Legatus 2953, that costs more than a new car. Buyers get an entire fleet’s worth of ships, including some of the biggest ships in the game.

First released in 2012, Star Citizen has attracted many players with its unique multiplayer experience. The ambitious title, which is currently being worked on by the development team of Cloud Imperium Games, combines FPS, MMO and space simulator elements. In the game’s latest alpha version 3.21, players can now enjoy the promised features of Star Citizen, such as ship control. Although it is possible to acquire a spaceship with only in-game money, the game allows players to purchase ships with real money. The game’s most dedicated backers can now get up to nearly 200 ships instantly through a new pack released over the holidays.

Star Citizen’s Legatus 2953 pack, which includes 175 different ships, will cost buyers $48,000. By comparison, a brand new Ford F-150 pickup truck, one of the most popular pickups in the United States, costs about $33,000. The official online listing for the Legatus 2953 pack on the Star Citizen website lists all the ships included in the pack, including the massive Javelin-class destroyer. This menacing-looking capital ship is one of the most expensive video game items ever sold, alongside absurdly expensive items like Counter Strike: Global Offensive AWP skins and a complete replica of the capital city of Amsterdam in Second Life.

Players unwilling to pay $48,000 for the Legatus 2953 pack can always purchase a cheaper pack or individual ships. The best battleships and cargo ships in the game can be had for a reasonable price of around $200 to $250, while the best starter ships in Star Citizen are actually under $100.

People can quickly earn Star Citizen’s in-game aUEC currency and use it to buy ships instead of reaching for their wallets. Since the game is a life simulator set in space, some will surely find the idea of ​​starting with nothing and working towards a goal like buying a ship exciting.

However, it seems that many players still take the easier route of purchasing something from the in-game store. Star Citizen even raised $3.5 million in a single day last month, the highest fundraising record for a title since Star Citizen was announced more than a decade ago.

Source: GameRant

