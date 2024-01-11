The star maimed with a hammer by her ex-husband made a shocking announcement about the man who attacked her: “Pray for me”

#star #maimed #hammer #exhusband #shocking #announcement #man #attacked #Pray

Published: 11.01.2024, 17:19.

Dana Roba, with her current boyfriend, Beni, and by her ex-husband, Daniel Balaciu, who attacked her with a hammer / Instagram collage

Dana Roba is a witness in the criminal trial of Daniel Balaciu

„Please pray for me!! Today at 9:30 I will see the executioner who premeditated my death and who is very angry that I did not die. Both he and his brothers who are witnesses in the criminal trial, with domestic violence and attempted murder“, wrote Dana Roba on Instagram.

Dana Roba met face to face with her ex-husband, Daniel Balaciu, the one who mutilated her and put her in the hospital, and at the Timisoara Prosecutor’s Office.

Dana Roba and Daniel Balaciu were at the center of a huge scandal, after the man hit her with a hammer and put her in the hospital. Moreover, Dana Roba accused her husband of stealing a large amount of money.

Daniel Balaciu is a former referee, and from 2021 he was a player, coach and investor in the team from Şemlacu Mare. Moreover, a few months ago, Balaciu also received a diploma of excellence for his involvement in sports.

Dana Roba and Daniel Balaciu met for the first time after the shocking incident at the Timisoara Prosecutor’s Office, and the woman revealed the two questions she asked him.

„I was moved to tears, I couldn’t believe that he ended up doing something like that”

”I had a feeling, I don’t know, of crying. I was moved to tears, I couldn’t believe that he ended up doing such a thing.

I showed him the scar, I asked him why he did this to me… He didn’t say anything. The prosecutor let me ask him two questions. The first was why he wanted to kill me.

The answer was ‘I didn’t mean to kill you’. The second question was ‘Why didn’t you call an ambulance when you left me in a pool of blood?’. And he replied that he didn’t know I needed medical attention, that he didn’t see how hard he hit my head.

The prosecutor then asked him what relevance it was how hard he hit me, since she needed medical attention.

He also said that I asked him not to call the ambulance. This despite the fact that I told him that he would do 25 years in prison if I die, that it would be better if he only did 15”, said Daniela Roba for fanatik.ro.

Dana Roba rebuilt her life with Beni, a boyfriend she had in her teens. She is waiting for the divorce from Daniel Balaciu to be pronounced in order to marry the one who was her lover in the past. Beni also divorced his ex-partner.

Dana Roba has a friendly relationship with impresario Anamaria Prodan. After the shocking incident with Daniel Balaciu, Anamaria Prodan visited Dana Roba at the salon where she is a make-up artist.