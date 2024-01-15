The star medication to lower cholesterol, with Dr. Abascal

#star #medication #cholesterol #Abascal

Dr. Abascal returns for another week to the Health + Wellness section for El Debate. A space where the doctor delves into the most interesting topics in the health field to make them known to the public. In this case the doctor talks about statins.

Statins are a medication used to lower cholesterol. Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance produced by the liver and also found in many foods.

Our body needs it to form healthy cells, but we must take into account adequate levels, since high levels can increase the risk of suffering from heart disease.

You should lead a lifestyle such as a healthy diet, perform regular physical activity and maintain an appropriate weight.

Statins are prescribed because they help lower cholesterol and prevent a heart attack.

But various studies have pointed out side effects, such as muscle pain and damage, liver damage, increased blood glucose levels or type two diabetes.

According to studies, taking statins can increase the risk of diabetes by up to 50% and can destroy neurons, increasing cognitive decline and increasing the risk of cancer, especially breast cancer.

By greatly reducing good cholesterol, the risk of CV increases. They attack the muscles, reducing exercise capacity by 50% and also poses risks of kidney problems, sexual problems and vision problems.