“The State annihilated social well-being and quality of life with starvation salaries and pensions”

Former parliamentarian, lawyer and human rights defender Rafael Narváez blamed the State for the deepening of poverty in Venezuelan homes without the hope of any rectification in the 2024 budget.

Former parliamentarian, lawyer and human rights defender Rafael Narváez blamed the State for the deepening of poverty in Venezuelan homes without the hope of any rectification in the 2024 budget.

«It does not seem that it will alleviate the stomach noise due to inhumane salaries and pensions. The protest marches with fair demands carried out by all unions in 2023 were ignored, despised and the response given was persecution, with arbitrary arrests,” he deplored.

In a press release, the expert pointed out that the citizens of this country are facing a panorama full of shadows for this year 2024 in terms of human rights.

“There was no mercy or clemency in the face of the fair requests of relatives demanding an amnesty for political prisoners who remain detained as victims of violations of due process and constitutional guarantees,” said the criminal lawyer.

Finally, the human rights defender demanded that the State dismiss the ombudsman for his systematic absence in defending the victims of serious human rights violations in the country.

With press release.

