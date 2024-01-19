The state kids athletic championship will start today

20 January 2024, 02:00 AM IST

Thenjipalam: The State Kids Athletic Meet will be held at Calicut University Stadium on Saturday. More than 1500 people from 14 districts will participate. Vice Chancellor Dr. M.K. Jayaraj will inaugurate.

The meet has 30 child-friendly events like run-up and throw, hoop throw, rhythmic jump relay, compass cross, formula one, sprint hurdles and kids javeling for boys and girls aged four to 12 years in six categories. Officials said that kids athletics will be helpful for Kerala’s sports literacy as well as finding the passion for sports in children and providing better training.

