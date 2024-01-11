The State Treasury wants greater changes in Orlen. There is an update on the plans

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Orlen Shareholders was scheduled for February 6. It includes, among others: consent of shareholders to the sale of 100 percent shares in Gas Storage Poland for Gaz-System. On Thursday, the company announced that it had added an item to the agenda regarding a change in the supervisory board.

This request was submitted by the State Treasury, represented by the Minister of State Assets, Borys Budka. Its justification is the shareholder’s right to shape the composition of Orlen’s supervisory body. The announcement stated that the change in the EGM schedule was made on the basis of the Commercial Companies Code and the Company’s Articles of Association.

Additionally, there are plans to “Adopt a resolution on determining the number of members of the Company’s Supervisory Board.” Currently, there are eight people on it; in December, Janina Goss, a private friend of Jarosław Kaczyński, was removed from it. The company’s statute states that the committee may consist of 6 to 15 members.

Pursuant to the Orlen Statute, the powers of the supervisory board include, among others: appointing and dismissing the president, vice-presidents and other members of the management board. This means that Daniel Obajtek may soon say goodbye to the position of president, although, as he announced before the parliamentary elections, he will resign himself after the opposition wins.

– You won’t even have to thank me. I have my honor and dignity, said the president of Orlen on RMP FM. However, he has not resigned from his position so far.

The extraordinary general meeting was convened on December 12 last year. Then the agenda included, among others: points regarding consent to the sale of 100 percent shares in Gas Storage Poland, consent to the sale of real estate by making their contribution in kind to cover the shares in the increased share capital of Orlen Olefiny, or adopting a resolution on consent to take up shares in Polska Spółka Gazownictwa in the increased share capital of this company in exchange for a non-monetary contribution.

According to unofficial information, the candidates for the new president of Orlen include Elżbieta Bieńkowska, former deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and development (2013-2014), as well as former EU commissioner for the internal market and services (2014-2019).

