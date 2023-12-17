The statues of Monica Lovinescu and Virgil Ierunca, united by a stainless steel mantle, next to a tree of evil, a parable of the security guards infiltrated in Free Europe. Contemporary art monument, inaugurated in Cotroceni

#statues #Monica #Lovinescu #Virgil #Ierunca #united #stainless #steel #mantle #tree #evil #parable #security #guards #infiltrated #Free #Europe #Contemporary #art #monument #inaugurated #Cotroceni

34 years after the fall of communism, the statuary group dedicated to the memory of Monica Lovinescu and Virgil Ierunca, two well-known voices of the Romanian exile before 1989 who broadcast from the Radio Europa Liberă station, was inaugurated in Bucharest.

The monument, symbolically created 100 years after the birth of Monica Lovinescu, is one of the rare contemporary art sculptures in Bucharest that has a long pedestal, in the form of a benchwhich offers passers-by the opportunity to sit next to the personalities evoked.

Initiated by the philosopher Gabriel Liiceanu, a friend of the Lovinescu-Ierunca couple, and supported by private funds, the statuary group was donated to the city of Bucharest by the Humanitas Foundation. The City Hall of the Capital contributed with the allocation of the urban space where it was located, respectively in the square at the intersection of three streets in the Cotroceni neighborhood: Dr. Dimitrie Drăghicescu, Dr. Petre Herescu and Dr. Romniceanu.

The Lovinescu-Ierunca statuary group, made of bronze and stainless steel by the sculptor Virgil Scripcariu, has three symbolic elements: life size statues of the two writers and radio personalities, represented as young people, wrapped ina stainless steel mantlebeaten with an axe, as Gabriel Liiceanu said, which represents going through life together and a harpy tree, of evil, where the figures of security guards are depicted, with the heads of men “aged in evil” and the bodies of birds. One of the security guards depicted in the tree of evil has a counterpart in reality, it is his face Constantin Bălăceanu-Stolnici, the well-known security academic collaborator.

Philosopher Gabriel Liiceanu confessed, at the inauguration event on December 17, that he asked plastic artist Virgil Scripcaru to recognize his two lifelong friends in the sculptures. “I tell you from the beginning that I tormented him with the question: But will I recognize them? He was sad when I asked him like that. He was saying, wait, that’s not the most important thing, the emphasis falls elsewhere. Wherever they fall, I want to recognize them, they are the dearest people I have known in my life, I will want to recognize them. Don’t let it, you’ll see,” he related the discussion.

According to Liiceanu, who constantly discussed with the sculptor, where the emphasis falls is not on the figures of Monica Lovinescu and Virgil Ierunca but on other elements, such as the cloak, the hand of Monica Lovinescu pointing upwards and saying “stop” to the group of five the harpies, the evil represented by the security tree, with the face of a man and the body of a bird.

“All art from Greco-Roman antiquity, passing through the Renaissance and Baroque, followed a mimetic code of the artist’s imitation of the real, contemporary art is no longer like that. (…) Contemporary sculpture is facing a challenge, because the artist no longer wants to make a head, not even like Rodin, no, it is an extraordinary desire of the artist to assert himself by searching and finding something new, how, does this new manifest? In the end I recognize the two, I am happy that I recognize them, it is not only the mimetic recognition of Monica and Virgil but I recognize them in their nobility, in their symbolism, in everything that meant greatness in their livesLiiceanu said.

The details of the Lovinescu&Ierunca statuary group

The statue of Monica Lovinescu. She is represented standing, with the face of a Greek statue “graceful and fragile in her physical femininity”, addressing the audience with the oratorical gesture of the raised right hand, with the fingers spread, a gesture by which she calls the crowd, is the description made at the event by prof. of monumental art Ioana Beldiman.

Statue of Virgil Ierunca. The writer is perceived as an area of ​​support, calm and balance that was always by Monica Lovinescu’s side as a couple, the art critic also said.

The stainless steel mantle that wraps the couple, is “a shield of strength and love, and through delicacy, the veil becomes a symbol of the inner nobility of the characters, twinned with the idea of ​​unyielding resistance”, Ioana Beldiman also said. In addition, Liiceanu mentioned that the cloak is beaten with the hatchet to achieve the effect of wounds or scars.

The Harpy Tree or The tree of evil, the parable of the security guards. “The second thing that stunned the world is the harpy tree, we called it originally. Homer speaks first in the Odyssey, of the harpies, they were characters with the body of a bird and the head of a woman, they were abductors, they kidnapped people at the behest of the gods, they were evil. (…) Here are the heads of men aged in evil, and we had to give them another name. Virgil Scripcaru metamorphosed them after 2000 or so years into the heads of some lichs, to whom some of us in 1990 appealed to take a step back and not accompany us further into the historical mess they had created.

One of them is the one whose centenary was celebrated with great pomp at the academy, in the same year as Monica Lovinescu, Bălăceanu-Stolnici, all five of them there are security people who had to do with the infiltration of Free Europe”, he also said the initiator of the work of art, Gabriel Liiceanu.

“Let’s commemorate today those who did not tire for 40 years to remember day by day that our historical order had been destroyed,” said philosopher Gabriel Liiceanu at the event.

The inauguration of the statuary group Monica Lovinescu and Virgil Ierunca, from the Cotroceni neighborhood, also took part, along with Gabriel Liiceanu and the sculptor Virgil Scripcariu, the mayor of the capital Nicușor Dan, who was applauded at the end of the speech, and the Minister of Culture Raluca Turcan, apostrophized by one person from the audience who protested against the PNL-PSD alliance, an attitude rejected by the philosopher Liiceanu, who, although he said he disapproved of the political pact, conveyed that this is not the right moment for such remarks.

