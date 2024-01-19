the step by step to cultivate a happy life

Meditation stands as an ancient practical choice, with the ability to mitigate stress and provide a full and balanced existence, especially in the current frenetic and demanding reality that characterizes our time.

In this context, the practice of meditation is not only a serene refuge in the midst of the daily whirlwind, but also a master key to cultivating a life full of happiness.

What is Meditation

Meditation is a practice that can restore calm and inner peace with just a few minutes of daily dedication, according to the prestigious Mayo Clinic portal, an American medical entity specialized in research.

Meditation helps reduce stress in just a few minutes.

“Meditation has been part of human existence for millennia. Originally, its purpose was to deepen the understanding of the sacred and mystical forces in life. Today, meditation is commonly used to induce relaxation and reduce stress,” experts point out.

How to practice meditation

The advantages of meditating, compared to other stress reduction techniques, lie in its flexibility, allowing anyone to practice it in various places, whether on public transportation, in a waiting room, in the middle of a discussion, or in the peaceful confines of home.

To get started in this practice, there are several approaches for beginners, and even guided meditation, where mental images of relaxing situations are visualized. Regardless of the method chosen, some essential aspects to consider are:

  • Concentration of attention.
  • Relaxed breaths.
  • Choosing a quiet place (preferably).
  • Maintaining a comfortable position.
  • Open attitude.

The benefits of meditation

As we have already mentioned, meditation brings a feeling of calm, peace and balance, having a positive impact on the emotional well-being of the practitioner.

There are many types of meditation, so you will need to find a way that fits your lifestyle.

Mayo Clinic professionals highlight that its constant practice could even control symptoms of medical conditions associated with stress, such as high blood pressure, heart failure and anxiety. The benefits of meditating include:

  • Renewed perspective of situations.
  • Stress control.
  • Promotion of self-awareness.
  • Focus on the present.
  • Reduction of negative emotions.
  • Stimulation of imagination and creativity.
  • Increased patience.
  • Decreased blood pressure.
  • Improved sleep quality.

