The story behind the disaster plan coordinator in Forensic Medicine

Author: Laura Maria Espinosa Estrada

His great lesson in this event was the affection he saw in all the people, humility and dedication to help.

Handling corpses, at the beginning a written book, at the end, a chain of unimaginable feelings…

Two months before and without imagining it, John Jaime Botero Giraldo began the earthquake process, being in charge of the disaster plan at the National Institute of Legal Medicine, Quindío section. It was with a text on a piece of paper that indicated what to do in a moment of crisis.

That January 25 and its following 7 days gave life to the emergency plan that not only made sense, but also allowed us to live all these experiences firsthand.

John Jaime Botero Giraldo is a loving, active human being, who was born in Armenia 62 years ago. He trained at San Luis Rey, then went to study medicine at the University of Caldas, and by any chance of fate, he ended up doing forensic medicine at the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences in Bogotá; He returned to Quindío as a specialized forensic professional, did a second specialization in health services management and since then, he has had opportunities to work in different institutions in the department. He is currently the director of the Quindío Cancer Foundation, an entity that he loves with his heart.

That day in January 1999, he was working as a forensic specialist at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Armenia. She lived next to the registry office and luckily, nothing happened to her house, but two months later her first daughter would be born and that date, in addition to this event and the tireless work she did during the tragedy, would be forever marked in her heart and memory.

Two months earlier and the thread was woven from the Institute of Legal Medicine based in Bogotá, an entity that in December 1998 had ordered all headquarters to make an emergency plan for any situation that arose; Luckily, the person in charge of making that plan in the department was this doctor with a tough profession, but with a soft heart, in collaboration with many entities, the University of Quindío, the Technical Research Corps, the Registrar’s Office among others. Information that at that moment was nothing more than a written and approved document, but he hoped to know if it was useful, just by testing it. It was then that this tragedy served as a test to put into motion what a piece of paper captured, but hundreds of lives cried out later after the emergency, with which came help, resilience and the activation of this successful emergency plan.

“I called Maria Mercedes, who is now dean of the faculty of medicine, who was my right hand, I told her that this plan had to be activated and to activate it was to open the coliseum of the University of Quindío, where we located everything as we had said. and orders were given to those who were carrying out disaster activities, so that all the bodies were taken there.”

Thus begins a story that goes back in time and tells what was experienced inside the coliseum of the University of Quindío, the one that became the morgue of the catastrophe of that unforgettable January 25, 1999.

Coliseum of the University of Quindío, improvised as a morgue.

The first body… and the other 639…

We opened the coliseum around three in the afternoon and the first body arrived an hour later, I remember it a lot, it was a woman who had died of a heart attack, the only person who arrived there due to a natural death.

From there, vans, private cars, trucks, dump trucks began to arrive, as they arrived, the only thing we asked was where they came from to put a notice and be able to accommodate each body by neighborhood, according to what the plan said, in the end we received 640 corpses.

The first night and the following days…

The initial night we were with approximately 200 corpses, placed around the coliseum and others, on the floor, the only ones inside were Legal Medicine and the director of the CTI, Judicial Police, Registry Office. Thank God we had energy and water all the time, we lived solidarity. The first day, a telephone company brought us an international cell phone and allowed us to use it wherever we needed and this is how little by little we received people: Then, we had the 5 pm replica which was impressive, in a coliseum it feels very different because of the sound, but with the firmness of knowing that we were prepared for the following replicas. After this, the strongest, the bodies began to arrive, we spent 7 days serving the community, morning, afternoon and night, rotating; On the first day, support from Legal Medicine from Pereira arrived, the next day a plane arrived from Bogotá with personnel from the same entity and everyone was under our coordination.

The logistics

The people behaved very well, we had no scandals and if you look at the sun today, there is no complaint that expresses that there was mishandling of the dead. When we finished the process of closing the morgue or the coliseum, we were left with 7 unidentified bodies, and in the following month, February, they were all identified, we had good collaboration from the citizens and all the institutions. People entered in groups of 10, they identified themselves around the neighborhood and those who managed to identify bodies went to my position, where we gave them the list, then the CTI did the survey, we made the certificate that was immediately sent to the Registrar’s Office. I remember well that at that moment the fifth notary arrived and supported us. The bodies logistically left and the Army arrived with trucks, where the bodies were placed and people had to say goodbye to their loved ones, here there was nothing, no transfer to the houses, no vigil, nothing.

Handle corpses

We began to work according to what was written, I had a partner with whom I supported to know how we did the arrangement of bodies, Maria Mercedes arrived and we had nothing, she asked us what we needed and we began to see what was needed, like this Activities were designated, food and a schedule were found so that the team members could rest. It was a logistical activity that was not easy, but it gave great results.

Death certificates

The second day we did not have death certificates, Forensic Medicine in the hospital had a package of 20 or 30, which was enough for violence or unnatural death in the city, the rest, that is, 1,000 death certificates, were on the 7th floor of the governorate, where it was not possible to access. We could not let corpses leave without a certificate, without a survey, without a Registry and Notary Office, because they would be left out. An urgent request was made and then the necessary ones arrived from Manizales and Pereira.

There were no coffins, funeral homes raised their prices taking advantage of the situation, one day there were no coffins in all of Armenia. I remember an absolutely moving image, a white coffin, of a child, one meter long, and some people put an adult in it… his legs were left outside and that’s how they took him out, it was very difficult to see this painting. On the third day of the emergency, a truck arrived with 500 coffins that were given to whoever needed them.

The cold weather that week helped prevent the bodies from decomposing and the identification of the bodies. Then very important companies in Colombia that have refrigerant cars, set up shop outside the coliseum with their plant, we immediately, due to the situation, covered their names. We began to put the bodies into the cars, one for men, another for women and another for children, so that they would enter the site with a photograph, fingerprints, description of clothing and exact location number, the photographs were developed immediately and we put them in a book that was used when people came to ask about their loved one. People came to identify and there were no longer bodies on the floor. The last day we had collected all the bodies from the coliseum, but we stayed there because the cars were outside and the bodies lay there.

One of the nights, 3 or 4 people were left working, I began to ask the families to leave, because there were people who wanted to be next to the deceased person who we could not let out without a certificate; The people were attentive and receptive to the request, only in one part of the coliseum floor, there was a lady sitting with a lit candle next to a little girl of a few years old. The story is that when the tremor started, he carried her on her chest, a wall fell on top of her, she was trapped and the girl finally died. She was then on the floor and I agreed to tell her to leave calmly, that I would take care of her child, to come back tomorrow; She told me with a deep pain that could be felt, doctor, if you want I can play dead, just leave me tonight, I told her calm down, I introduced myself as Dr. Botero and asked her that if anyone said something to her, she would call me at my; I asked everyone to leave her alone, bring her red wine and food and that night she stayed next to her little daughter. The next day they took the girl.