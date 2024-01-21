“The story is downright hallucinatory” VIDEO

#story #downright #hallucinatory #VIDEO

Timișoara appeared on an official account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, after Maia Sandu received the “Timișoara for European Values” award. Dominic Fritz believes that the attacks against the award received by the president of the Republic of Moldova are not accidental.

Dominic Fritz and Maia Sandu on behalf of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On January 13, 2024, Maia Sandu received the “Timişoara for European Values” award, which is accompanied by a reward of 30,000 euros. The President of the Republic of Moldova received the award in the Timiş cinema hall from the mayor Dominic Fritz. In short, a controversy arose in Chisinau, Maia Sandu being accused of bribery.

PAS deputy (Action and Solidarity Party) Olesea Stamate, president of the Legal, Appointments and Immunities Committee of the Parliament, said on Wednesday, on the Rezoomat show on Rlive TV, that the legislation of the Republic of Moldova does not allow the head of state to accept such an award.

As a result, the Presidential Administration addressed the National Anticorruption Center (CNA) in which it requested clarifications regarding the 30,000 euro prize, which Maia Sandu received from the municipality of Timisoara.

Dominic Fritz, the mayor of Timișoara, stated, in a post on Facebook, that Timișoara has entered the sights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, and the attacks against this award are not accidental, but come after the speech that Maia Sandu gave in Timișoara.

“Timișoara appeared on an official account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and I want to tell you how this happened and why it is important for us. Maia Sandu came to Timișoara a week ago to receive an award that I established, the “Timișoara Prize for European Values”. He came to Timisoara where he gave a speech that was very critical of Russia. He said very clearly that it is a real threat, he told what destabilization attempts the Russians made in the Republic of Moldova, and somehow with this award we wanted to emphasize that the people of Timisoara are with her, they are with the Republic of Moldova. And immediately the Russians jumped up, they published a picture of me handing this award to Maia Sandu, they started to attack her, because she accepted this award, and immediately all kinds of discussions appeared in different media publications because the award is endowed with 30,000 euros, as there are many large-scale prizes of this kind. They are endowed with sums of money just to show more than a diploma, somehow to show that it is an award that really rewards extraordinary things”, said Dominic Fritz.

The mayor of Timisoara says that the money has not yet reached Maia Sandu’s account.

“We have not transferred this money yet. But there are already discussions about Maia Sandu and that is why she is being attacked. For me, this whole discussion and especially Russia’s attack only proves how well Maia Sandu was chosen as the first laureate of this award. It is extremely brave, the Republic of Moldova is very vulnerable, it is not in the European Union, it is not in NATO, Russia’s war is on the border in Ukraine. And the fact that Russia is attacking us for this sign of solidarity with Maia Sandu and with the Republic of Moldova only confirms to me that Timișoara is on the right track, that Timișoara continues to fight with whom it must, that Timișoara shows that it is brave and that it does not forgot his values, of freedom and democracy, for which people died here in the Revolution”, said Dominic Fritz.