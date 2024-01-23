The Story of a Man Walking on South Pole Ice: It Feels Like on the Moon

#Story #Man #Walking #South #Pole #Ice #Feels #Moon

Snow in Antarctica. Photo: DSD/PexelsA TikToker shared video footage showing snowy land in Antarctica, the South Pole. The view presented looks very amazing because it looks like it is on another planet: As far as the eye can see there is only uninhabited ice. The footage was taken by Jeff Capps and shared on his TikTok account @thejeffcapps. Capps is a vehicle repair shop manager at the Amundsen-Scott research station at the South Pole and has been working in Antarctica since early 2019. The video shows the 33-year-old walking on an endless expanse of snow against a pink sky. The sound of ice crackling every time he took a step.

“This is the sound of very dry snow at the South Pole,” Capps wrote in the caption of his post on TikTok.

“I shot this video in mid-September, about two weeks before sunrise. The sun only rises once a year at the South Pole, so it’s a pretty special time. Snow is very dry because in very cold weather, the air cannot hold moisture. “Snow is made of tiny, very fine ice crystals,” Capps told Newsweek.

The Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is one of three stations operated by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The other two stations are McMurdo Station on Ross Island and Palmer Station on Anvers Island near the Antarctic Peninsula.

The Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is located on Earth’s axis, standing at an altitude of 2,836 meters above the Antarctic ice sheet which is approximately 2,700 meters thick. At the South Pole, the sunrise phenomenon can be an amazing sight because this occurs after the environment has been in dark conditions without the Sun for months.

“Because the Earth’s rotational axis is tilted to its orbital path around the Sun, the North and South Poles experience drastic seasonal changes in the amount of sunlight they receive,” explains NASA Earth Observatory on its official website.

NASA explains that the Sun rising at the Pole is caused by the tilt of the Earth as it orbits the Sun, not by the Earth’s rotation. It takes weeks for the Sun to rise over Earth’s poles.

“For six months of the year, the Sun never rises at one pole, and never sets at the other pole. “For scientists braving winter at the South Pole, sunrise occurs on the September 21-22 equinox,” NASA said.

The annual average temperature at the South Pole station is minus 14.4 degrees Celsius, but the monthly average varies from minus minus 7 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius in July. Snow accumulation is around 20 centimeters per year, with very low humidity.

Life at the South Pole is Like Life on the Moon

Capps said the footage was taken using his cellphone camera, while walking through a sea of ​​snow. Considering the weather was very cold, around minus 30 degrees Celsius, Capps admitted that his cellphone suddenly died after recording a video because of the battery. smartphoneit is not resistant to cold temperatures.

Capps himself started working in Antarctica after receiving a job offer from someone who ran a vehicle repair shop at the Pole while he was in Denver, Colorado, USA.

“We chatted, I found out he was working in Antarctica and was immediately interested because I love travelling. “I decided to quit my old job and go work in Antarctica,” Capps said.

“If I had to sum up what it would be like to live at the South Pole, I would say it would be a less extreme version of living on the Moon. Yes, we don’t have to wear spacesuits to go outside. The scenery in all directions was flat and white as far as the eye could see. Our small research station stands alone and it is over 965 km to the next closest station.”

Capps said the biggest challenge of living at the South Pole is the cold temperatures, with the average temperature in winter being minus 25 degrees Celsius.

“The buttons on my camera stopped working, equipment wouldn’t turn on without heating for hours, and keeping my fingers warm was a constant struggle when I was outside. “Luckily, we don’t need to be outside very often because our research station is warm and well insulated indoors,” explained Capps.

Aside from the cold weather, Capps’ favorite part of working at the South Pole is the beautiful night skies during the winter.

“During the winter, there were only 43 of us. “We didn’t have any flights in or out from February until the end of October, so once the February planes left, we were on our own,” he said.

Capps hopes the videos he shares on his TikTok and Instagram accounts will bring Antarctica to people around the world who don’t have the opportunity to go and live there, experiencing its beauty without freezing.