The story of Abdurrahman bin Auf crawling into heaven because of his wealth

Jakarta – Abdurrahman bin Auf RA was a very rich friend of the Prophet SAW. He also likes to spend his wealth for Allah SWT, religion, and Muslims.

Mentioned in the book Moral Creed by Aminudin and Harjan Syuhada, Abdurrahman bin Auf RA was born in Mecca 10 years after the Year of the Elephant. His father was a high-ranking figure from the Bani Zuhrah named Auf bin Abdu Auf bin Abdu bin Al-Harits Az-Zuhri.

He was included in one of the companions of the Prophet SAW who first converted to Islam. Before becoming a Muslim, his name was Abdu Amru. Only then did he change his name to Aburrahman bin Auf.

Among the community, especially Muslims, he is known as a figure who is very rich with his successful business. However, he never acted arrogantly and in fact always poured out his wealth in the way of Allah SWT.

Thanks to his wealth, Rasulullah SAW even said to Abdurrahman bin Auf RA that he would enter heaven by crawling. So, what is the story of the prophet’s friend?

The story of Abdurrahman bin Auf Entering Heaven

As told in the book Biography of 60 Companions of the Prophet SAWW written by Khalid Muhammad Khalid, Ummul Mu’minin, Aisyah RA once said that she once heard the Messenger of God SAW say, “I saw Abdurrahman bin Auf RA enter heaven on all fours.”

Why did Rasulullah SAW say that? Because Abdurrahman bin Auf RA has enormous and abundant wealth. In fact, he himself felt surprised with himself. So he said, “Indeed, I see myself. If I lift a stone, I will surely find gold and silver under it.”

The wealth owned by Abdurrahman bin Auf RA was taken from good things only and did not come from despicable trade. He doesn’t even have the ambition to become rich. Rather, this is the destiny of Allah SWT that makes it so.

One of the factors in the success of the trade that Abdurrahman bin Auf RA carried out was the way he managed his business and the purpose for which he spent his assets.

It only trades in a halal way and completely stays away from all forms of illegal, and even suspicious, trading. While his wealth he spent only to do business with Allah SWT, or used for jihad.

As a successful merchant, Abdurrahman bin Auf RA was always diligent in spending his wealth in the way of Allah SWT without responsibility. He really practiced the advice of the Prophet SAW to him,

“O Ibnu Auf, you belong to the group of rich people and you will enter heaven by crawling. Therefore, lend that wealth to God, so that He will make your steps easier.”

With this advice from Rasulullah SAW, Abdurrahman bin Auf RA, who was fond of giving charity, became more active in giving away his wealth for religion.

He once sold land for 40,000 dinars, then he distributed all the money to his family, Bani Zuhrah, the wives of the Prophet and to poor Muslims.

Abdurrahman bin Auf RA also handed over 500 horses to equip the Islamic army, while on another day he handed over 1,500 camels to the mujahideen.

On the eve of his death, Abdurrahman bin Auf RA bequeathed 50,000 dinars to be spent in the way of Allah SWT and 400 dinars for every person who participated in the Battle of Badr who was still alive. In fact, Uthman bin Affan RA who was also a rich man at that time, got this allotment from him.

Uthman RA said, “Abdurrahman bin Auf’s property is halal and clean, and eating that property brings safety and blessings.”

There are also those who say, “The entire population of Madinah is united with Abdurrahman bin Auf in his property. He lent a third to them, another third he used to pay their debts, and he distributed the remaining third to them.”

This is what will happen if wealth is in the right hands, namely prosperity and prosperity will always be maintained around that person. This is proof that Abdurrahman bin Auf RA is a person who can control his wealth, not be controlled by his wealth.

It does not want to collect it nor store it. Even if he collects it, he will do this with a humble heart and from a halal path.

Abdurrahman bin Auf RA never enjoyed his wealth alone, but he used it for his family, relatives, friends, messengers, religion and Allah SWT.

The story about Abdurrahman bin Auf RA who entered heaven by crawling because of the large amount of wealth he had comes from a weak hadith.

